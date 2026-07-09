Stanford’s Arthur Fery reaches Wimbledon semifinals to keep British hopes alive

On Wednesday, Stanford alum and wildcard Arthur Fery defeated No. 9 Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6, 6-0 in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, advancing to the semifinals where he will face No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

VIDEO: Arthur Fery vs. Flabio Cobolli highlights

VIDEO: Arthur Fery on his amazing quarter-final win

“Yeah, yeah, I’ve always believed in myself and believed that I could be a top player in the world,” Fery said after the match. “But yeah, obviously a semi-finalist of Wimbledon is something else. And yeah, just, I’ve taken it match by match I haven’t looked ahead. I’ve just played every match as it is and yeah, here I am.”



Fery came into Wimbledon with his best grand slam performance being a 1st round victory over Cobolli in the Australian Open earlier this year. Given he defeated Cobolli in straight sets in Australia, Fery came into today’s match with a lot of confidence. He clearly has found a winning formula against Cobolli as he improves to 2-0 against Cobolli on tour.

The first two sets were pretty tight before Fery blew away Cobolli in the third set. Cobolli clearly lost the will to live after going down 0-2. And to his defense, it’s really tough to come back from that kind of hole. Especially against a player who thoroughly beat you earlier in the year at another grand slam. The point at the net that Fery won to give him triple match point said it all (3:00 mark in the highlight video). A let that should have won Cobolli a cheap point ended up resulting in a ridiculous shot from Fery. It was simply that kind of afternoon.

Fery won 22/29 points (75.9%) at the net, was +2 in service aces (8-6), and was +4 in break points won, winning 5/9 break point opportunities while Cobolli won just 1/4. Across the board, Fery played the better match. He clearly has the upper hand in this matchup and has figured out how to beat Cobolli with little trouble.

“Yeah, I felt, as I said on court, I felt, not comfortable, but a bit more confident in playing someone that I’d played before on a big stage,” Fery explained. “And yeah, even throughout the match I felt like it was very very close and at times he was serving really well. But yeah, I like I had always a little bit, not of leeway, but a little bit of an edge and yeah, managed to get through the second which was huge and then yeah, got through the third…I really felt like although I was in the quarterfinal for the first time of a slam, I felt like I could really beat my opponent of the day.”

As for his next opponent, Alexander Zverev, Fery on paper has a much taller task in front of him. Zverev is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and ranked No. 3 in the world. Zverev also won the French Open just a few weeks back. This is without a doubt the biggest test that Fery will have had this tournament. If Fery is to win, he’ll have to play his best match of the tournament and really do a good job of neutralizing Zverev’s big serve.

“Yeah, it’s something that I’ve really improved in my game,” Fery said his return game. “To more generally being on defense and being more comfortable being on defense. But yeah, playing big servers is something that I’ve really improved on. Accepting sometimes getting aced a lot and having more pressure on my service games because I know that they run through theirs sometimes easily. But yeah, I’m a great returner I think, and just try to apply pressure that way.”

Despite on paper being the underdog, Fery has two things going for him. First, this is also Zverev’s first appearance in a Wimbledon semifinal. While he has won a grand slam and played in many grand slam semifinals before, Wimbledon is a place that Zverev is still figuring out. That should give Fery some confidence as he heads into this match.

Secondly, Fery has a lot of people cheering him on. He’s the last Brit standing and has the entire United Kingdom cheering him on. The home court advantage for Brits at Wimbledon is very real. Fery has done a great job of feeding off that energy and playing off the energy of the British crowd.

“I’m starting to,” Fery said of feeling the weight of the nation. “Yeah, it’s only going to grow match after match that I win. But at the same time, it’s good that, yeah it’s good that I don’t have you know, two weeks before my next match. It’s going to keep, they keep coming; coming fast. So, that’s good in a sense. I don’t, I’m not looking too much at social media. Just staying in my bubble yeah, just carrying on.”

On top of support from the UK, Stanford head coach Paul Goldstein has made the trip across the pond. That meant a lot to Fery that Goldstein would make such an effort to cheer him on.

“Yeah, Stanford was a great experience,” Fery said of his time on The Farm. “I went there when I was 18. I wasn’t necessarily ready to go and play professional tournaments straight away and yeah, as we’ve seen now as well, more and more a lot of top juniors are going to the states. So yeah, I did three years there and helped me, gave me time to mature and make great friends. Still pursue academics. Had great coaches. Paul Goldstein was here today as well. He flew over, had his support, which was great. And yeah, it was just a great fit for me, I think. Great place. Gave me a combination of academics and tennis.”

Looking ahead to Friday’s semifinal match, it’ll be fun to see how things go for Fery against Zverev. Regardless of what happens going forward, he’s already had an historic run:



“Yeah, that’s just what I’ve tried to do for the past 10 days. Yeah, just believe in myself. Do the best I can do every match. Give myself a hundred percent and see then where that will take me. And yeah, today especially because I’ve beaten him [Cobolli] in Australia. So, I knew I could do it and yeah, I did.”

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