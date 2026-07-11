Stanford’s Arthur Fery unable to keep Wimbledon run going against No. 2 Alexander Zverev   

On Friday, the clock struck midnight on Stanford tennis alum Arthur Fery’s amazing run at Wimbledon as he fell to No. 2 Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-7, 2-6, 4-6 in the semifinals. Fery had a remarkable run and injected a lot of life into British tennis as he was the lone Brit standing. He will be ranked No. 36 in the world after the tournament and as a result of the 800 ranking points he earned, Fery is virtually guaranteed entry into a grand slam (US Open, Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon) for the next calendar year until he has to defend those points at Wimbledon 2027. Fery earned £900,000 ($1.2M) from his semifinal run, pocketing a tidy sum.

“Yeah, yeah, obviously a great fortnight for me,” Fery said after the match. “And yeah, I mean obviously today was tough and it’s yeah, still a loss. Still hurts like a loss, but overall great two weeks.”

VIDEO: Arthur Fery reflects on his historic run at Wimbledon 2026

Zverev won the French Open a few weeks back and came into the match as the heavy favorite. In the end, Zverev backed up his ranking, playing like the more experienced and better player. Zverev really turned on the jets in the first set tiebreaker, winning 7-0. From then on, it was one-way traffic for Zverev who cruised to his first ever Wimbledon final, where he’ll face No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Even though the match against Zverev didn’t go the way he was hoping, Fery on the whole seems to feel great about how the tournament went. And how can he not? He came into the tournament as a wild card. To reach the semifinals of Wimbledon as a wild card, especially a British wild card, is the stuff of legends.

“Yeah, it’s going to change things for sure,” Fery said of his tournament. “I’m going to be able to play tour events for at least for a full year, hopefully for more. It’s going to be interesting to see how I, yeah it’s going to be important to see to see how I deal with that change and everything that that brings in terms of expectations from myself, from the public, from everyone. So yeah, going to, already looking forward to that and it’s going to be challenge to deal with all that, but I’m conscious of it already and that’s the first step.

“Yeah, it’s been new to me. For these past two weeks having so much support and yeah, so much, so many fans, so much support on social media yeah, as you say on Henman Hill, whatever you want to call it. So yeah, it’s something that I’m going to have to get used to. If I keep playing well, which I hope will and but yeah, it’s awesome. It’s awesome. It pushes me to do better and give my best on the court.”

“Arthur, unbelievable player,” Zverev said of Fery after the match. “I think he’s going to be a senior citizen on our tour because I think he’s going to play on this tour for 15+ years and is going to have great results. I think this was just the beginning of his career and I really think that he’s going to do amazing things in this sport.”

“Well, I mean, it was a great wild card story,” Novak Djokovic said of Fery’s run. “Obviously, I think my ex-coach Goran was the last wild card that got very far, actually won the trophy. So it doesn’t happen very often that you have a wild card that goes so far and particularly, you know, obviously home player from England. So, you know, it’s great for the tournament. It was great for the home crowd. You know, today, I watched a little bit of the match. Sascha was just too strong.

“But, it was a hell of an effort from him, you know, to win what is it, three five setters or something during his tournament. So, that’s impressive. For the future, you know, hard to tell. You know, hard to tell. Things have to come together, but he definitely has shown that he possesses a quality.”

When looking at the stats from the match, what really stands out is the fact that Fery had only one break point opportunity (which he won in the first set). He won only 32% of his receiving points. Zverev is 6’6”, possessing a lot of length and power. Especially on his serve. That’s probably the biggest area that Fery needs to focus on after this match. As for what went well, Fery won 9/10 points at the net, doing a great job of winning when he came to the net. Net play was a major strength of Fery’s all tournament long and should be something that continues to be a strength of his going forward.

“Yeah today, I mean, I felt good before the match and yeah, for some reason didn’t completely feel as comfortable as other days,” Fery said. “I mean, partly because of the opponent. And how he was playing. But yeah, didn’t feel as comfortable as that and at ease like the other days.”

This match was a reminder that there is a huge gap between the top three players (Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, & Alexander Zverev) and the rest of the ATP Tour. Fery found out firsthand that those three guys are heads and shoulders above the rest of the field. That’s why it is so tough for anyone to break through to win a slam.

“I mean, yeah, it’s just another tennis match,” Fery said of facing Zverev. “I mean, there’s lot of ups and downs in every tennis match. I didn’t play a good tiebreak. He was always putting constant pressure. I didn’t get much rhythm from just not many rallies. And yeah, just balls coming back a little bit faster than the other days and what I’m used to. And yeah, not as sharp, my footwork and mentally and yeah, it’s I think a player like that, it adds up pretty quick.

“Yeah, it was definitely a step up today. Yeah, we know how well he can play. He was hitting his forehand really well, I thought. Really going big. And that’s the side that maybe, not that he struggles with, but that he has maybe more good days, but also bad days on. And I felt like today he was hitting it really big. Didn’t seem to affect him when he missed.

“Maybe it would have been a bit different if I had applied a bit more pressure on him at really important moments. Maybe that would have, the forehand would have made a few more errors, but yeah, he played really well on that side. Backhand’s always super solid. And yeah, he’s just serving big. Consistently big. Consistently in the 135s. So it’s just and it’s tough to read. He doesn’t’ really have spots that he favors. Again, maybe his first serve percentage would have dropped if I had applied a bit more pressure, but yeah, I thought he played really well.”

For Stanford men’s tennis, Fery’s run at Wimbledon is great for the program. Head coach Paul Goldstein can sell Fery’s success on the recruiting trail and make an even stronger case that coming to Stanford can be a meaningful part of one’s journey towards success on the ATP Tour.

Looking ahead, it’ll be interesting to see how Fery performs at the US Open later this summer and where his ranking is at the end of the 2026 season. At just 23 years of age, it feels like this is just the beginning for him.

“I definitely need some time off,” Fery said of his plans before the US Open. “Process everything that’s happened these past two weeks, have some time off tennis. It’s been a good grass season, but yeah, a long one. Mentally challenging. I’m glad that I kept going in this tournament. You know, every match is a new challenge, but yeah, going to take some time off now and rest before heading to the US.”

Correction: Past articles on Fery I’ve written have indicated that he has his degree from Stanford. Fery cleared up confusion on that front after the tournament, stating that he still has more coursework to finish up:



“No, I’ve done about three quarters of it. Yeah. But I can go back and finish it whenever I want.”

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