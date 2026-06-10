Stanford’s Teddy Tokheim named NCBWA Freshman Hitter of the Year

Credit: John Lozano/ISI Photos

Stanford freshman Teddy Tokheim has been named the 2026 National College Baseball Writers Association Freshman Hitter of the Year. This is on top of being named to the NCBWA Freshman All-America first team, the ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region first team, All-ACC second team, and All-ACC freshman team.



GoStanford.com: Teddy Tokheim

“Tokheim Steamroller” as I like to call him, had a phenomenal freshman season on The Farm, batting .352 for 17 home runs, 47 RBIs, a .704 slugging percentage and a .414 on base percentage. He led the team in batting average, home runs, and slugging percentage while being tied with Rintaro Sasaki for most RBIs. In addition to being elite at the plate, he also played good defense with a .990 fielding percentage. Just all-around, Tokheim was fantastic this season.

“Yeah, I think I’m seeing it well,” Tokheim said earlier this season. “I think, just those like little adjustments week-to-week with Kirb and Steve have been really helpful for me and I don’t know, sometimes when they hang sliders they look like home run pitches, but I’m definitely not trying to hit a home run every pitch.”

While Stanford didn’t always have the best pitching around Tokheim and give him the support he needed, he showed that he’s one of the top players in the country and is more than deserving of all these accolades. He frequently rose to the occasion and delivered clutch hits when needed.

“Just unbelievable freshman year that he’s having,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said of Tokheim after they won the series over NC State. “And couple big at-bats and we were hoping for a sac fly and he just popped another one [home run]. He’s got 16 now, is he tied with Rintaro? Yeah he and Rintaro 16. That’s pretty special. That’s pretty good. He’s been dependable. What you see in great hitters is their soft spots are really small and then he’s had maybe just a couple where he’s gone a little cold, but not for long.”

Looking ahead, it’ll be fun to see what kind of sophomore season Tokheim has at Stanford and whether or not the Cardinal can get back to being an NCAA tournament level team. With him as their centerpiece, they should like their chances provided they can shore things up on the mound.

“I think the culture we have on this team is awesome,” Tokheim affirmed. “And today being senior day I get to really appreciate like every senior we have and kind of the culture they’ve built in the locker room. Esqy always says the locker room is just as important as practice just because if you build a tight-knit group, you can kind of do special things on the field.”

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