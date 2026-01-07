Terry Heffernan and Nate Kaczor to join Tavita Pritchard’s staff at Stanford

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal players warm up before the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After taking longer than expected to finalize his coaching staff, Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard is starting to put the pieces in place. CardinalSportsReport.com has learned that Virginia Cavaliers offensive line coach and run game coordinator Terry Heffernan will be returning to The Farm as the offensive coordinator while Kansas State Wildcats special teams analyst Nate Kaczor is leaving Manhattan to be the new special teams coordinator at Stanford.

For Stanford fans, Heffernan’s name should be familiar as he was offensive line coach for two seasons under David Shaw from 2021-22. Heffernan previously has spent time in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. He brings NFL experience and gives the offense more of an emphasis on offensive line given that’s the main position he has coached for his career.

As for Kaczor, since 2008 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he has focused exclusively on special teams, most of it in the NFL. Before returning to the college ranks at Kansas State in 2024, Kaczor was with the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders as their special teams coordinator. That’s where he crossed paths with Pritchard, who was quarterbacks coach for the Commanders during his final season in Washington.

Regarding both of these moves, one common theme is both Heffernan and Kaczor have NFL experience. That’s something that clearly matters to both Pritchard and general manager Andrew Luck. Stanford likes to sell themselves as a program where you can get a world class education and get prepared for the NFL. Having coaches with NFL experience helps to sell that aspect.

Lastly, Heffernan’s experience at Stanford is a definite plus. He knows the school well from his two years on The Farm and coming from Virginia, another high academic school, he understands what it takes to coach guys who also value the academic side. That familiarity should serve him well as he takes on a larger role as offensive coordinator.

