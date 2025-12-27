What direction Tavita Pritchard & Andrew Luck go with Stanford's defensive coordinator will be pivotal by: Ben Parker2 hours agoslamdunk406Read In AppNov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal linebacker Matt Rose (35) celebrates after recovering a fumble by California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn ImagesAs Tavita Pritchard and Andrew Luck go about rebuilding Stanford, they need to find the right defensive coordinator.