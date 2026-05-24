What will 2027 4-star QB Sione Kaho bring to Stanford?

Sione Kaho

On April 30th, fresh off an unofficial visit, Stanford landed a commitment from 2027 4-star quarterback Sione Kaho out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington. Kaho chose Stanford over Cal, Washington, and Oregon, programs with whom he also had official visits lined up. Kaho was also part of the group that took their official visit to Stanford the weekend of May 8th.

Listed at 6’2”, 220, Kaho has good size and he has the ability to make plays both with his arm and his legs. He’s got good footwork and is capable of evading pressure to find the open receiver. He puts nice zip on the ball and is able to throw in tight windows. He can make plays with the deep ball and also in short yardage, mid-yardage situations. On top of that, he can move the chains himself and has legit athleticism. Just all-around, he’s an exciting quarterback talent.

Assuming he’s an early enrollee next spring, Kaho will add immediate depth to the quarterback room and enter a competition to start along with Davis Warren and Mike Mitchell Jr. It’ll be fun to see how that quarterback battle goes and how quickly Kaho picks up the offense.

For Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard, this is his first major recruiting haul. By landing Kaho, Pritchard is showing an ability to attract top level talent to The Farm. It also likely helped that Pritchard is from the same part of Washington as Kaho while also being Polynesian. Those kind of connections can make a real impact on the recruiting trail. Especially as you look to not only build a relationship with the player, but also their family.

Looking ahead, it’ll be fun to see what other major hauls Pritchard and his staff get in the 2027 class. Having a 4-star quarterback is certainly a great piece to have as the anchor of any recruiting class. Especially when you are in your first year as a head coach.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

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