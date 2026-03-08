What will Bucknell transfer OL Dara Adeyemi bring to Stanford?

Dara Adeyemi

During the transfer portal season, Stanford football landed a commitment from Dara Adeyemi, who transferred from Bucknell after his redshirt sophomore season. Adeyemi started off as a defensive lineman, playing in all 12 games for Bucknell in 2024 in which he totaled seven tackles and one pass breakup. In 2025 this past season, he made the switch to offensive line, appearing in five games.

Via Adam Gorney: The incredible journey of Dara Adeyemi from Nigeria to D1 prospect

First off, I highly encourage everyone to read Adam Gorney’s piece on Adeyemi if they haven’t already. His journey to college football is nothing short of awe inspiring. It is well worth the read.

As for what he’ll bring on the field, Adeyemi brings exciting physical tools. Listed at 6’8”, 300 pounds, he’s got size that you just can’t teach. While he is still relatively new to football, especially offensive line, there’s an excitement in discovering just how high his ceiling is. I suspect it might take him a bit of time to adjust to the ACC level, but under the coaching of new offensive line coach Keli’i Kekuewa, he’s got a chance to really blossom into a legitimate starting offensive lineman.



Given his size, I think odds are good that Adeyemi will play at one of the offensive tackle spots. That’s typically where guys of that size end up. Having starting left tackle Niki Prongos return for his redshirt senior season is something that should certainly help Adeyemi develop. He’ll get a chance to learn from a guy who was very steady up front all season for the Cardinal. Another guy who is certain to help as well is Fisher Anderson, who will be a redshirt senior next season. Anderson moved into the starting center spot and has done a great job of being a vocal leader up front. Anderson has done a great job of developing his game over the course of his time on The Farm and should be able to be a good sounding board for Adeyemi to learn from.

Overall, I think the addition of Dara Adeyemi is an exciting one for Stanford. You can’t teach those physical tools and on top of that, he’s got a great story that resonates well with what Stanford is about. Just all around, he should be a great fit with the program.

