What will UCLA transfer WR Carter Shaw bring to Stanford?

Sep 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Carter Shaw (7) warms up prior to the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

During the transfer portal window, Stanford football added a commitment from UCLA transfer wide receiver Carter Shaw, son of former Stanford head coach David Shaw. Shaw spent three years at UCLA and is coming off his redshirt sophomore season with two years of eligibility remaining.



During his three years at UCLA, Shaw played in 15 games, with two receptions for 45 yards. He also had two rushing attempts for nine yards. Those receptions and rushing attempts all came in the 2024 season. So in total, that’s four plays from scrimmage for 54 yards. Shaw also saw time on special teams, recording three total tackles during his time as a Bruin.

Listed at 6’3”, 195 pounds, Shaw has decent size for a wide receiver. He also has a father who played the position himself. David Shaw had 57 catches for 664 yards and five touchdowns during his time as a wide receiver at Stanford from 1991-94. So, he’s been around the game his whole life and has gotten good coaching from his dad on how to play the position.

Honestly, Shaw projects to be more of a depth addition to the Cardinal wide receiver room. That said, with two years of eligibility remaining, we’ll just have to see how he grows under the coaching of head coach Tavita Pritchard and wide receivers coach Brian Bratton. Shaw certainly has a lot of familiarity with Stanford and should be a great cultural fit. It’s just a question of how much he’ll produce on the field.

