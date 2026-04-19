2027 DL Kaleb Exume commits to Louisville

Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) defensive lineman Kaleb “Boom” Exume has committed to Louisville.

A member of the 2027 class, the three-star had offers from programs like Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, UCF, UNC, Boston College, Rutgers, and more. Exume is the 10th commitment for the Cardinals in their 2027 class, which looks to be one of the best in school history. The class currently ranks third-best in the ACC and is in the top-20 nationally.

Exume, along with other top talent, was in town for Louisville’s spring game on Friday. He also has an official visit scheduled to Louisville on the weekend of June 5-7.

“The weekend was fantastic,” Exume told Cardinal Sports. “The spring game had high energy, great intensity, and a lot of fans. And a great number of alumni who loved the school and came back.”

“I committed to Coach (Mark) Ivey while we were going out for lunch after seeing the stadium and how the coaches were treating me, it just felt instantly like home. I’ve never felt more sure about something…Staff is incredible and amazing, down to the recruiting staff. Head Coach Brohm. Everyone’s amazing. It was my first time being in Louisville. I love it, and I’d love to go back. I can’t wait for the official visit.”

As a junior with Parrish Community, the 6-foot-1, 315-pounder proved to be a two-way player on the defensive end, affecting the game as a run stopper and a pass rusher. Exume totaled 78 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks. While averaging a half a sack a game over 12 appearances this fall, he also notched 26 quarterback hurries. Exume has been playing varsity football since he was a sophomore and has improved tremendously as a pass rusher and finisher in the backfield from his first to his second year. His sack total increased by 75 percent.

Now transferring to Cardinal Mooney in Sarasota, Exume will play against some of the top competition in the country. Mooney was a top-60 team nationally in 2025, finished the year ranked 6th in Florida, and won a State Championship.

Louisville’s 2027 class already has defensive lineman commitments from local three-star Sebastian Blue and Fort Myers product Cornelius Tims.

Likely to rise in the rankings as a senior, Exume has established himself as one of the most productive players on Florida’s west coast.