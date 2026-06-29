2027 wing Aaron Webb hearing from Louisville, has 'good' relationship with the Cards

One of the wings Louisville is keeping tabs on is 2027 prospect Aaron Webb out of Indiana Area Senior HS (PA).

Webb currently ranks as the No. 147 overall prospect and No. 41 small forward in the 2027 On3/Rivals rankings. He was in town for a game this February after picking up a scholarship offer from the Cardinals this winter.

“I’m very athletic, and I like to shoot mostly from the outside, but I also have a great vertical and can dunk with ease. Defensively, I can guard just about anyone; I can easily shut down guards from scoring or passing and love to pin shots off the backboard and force turnovers,” Webb told Cardinal Sports.

Latest in Webb’s recruitment

Thus far, the 6-foot-7 wing has received offers from James Madison, La Salle, Louisville, Penn State, Pepperdine, and Virginia Tech.

“It’s been pretty cool the last few weeks, but right now Liberty has been the one to show the most interest.”

To this point of his recruitment, Webb has taken visits to Duquesne, James Madison, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech. He currently has nothing else on the books at the moment.

When he eventually decides on a college program, Webb is looking for one that can help him become the best version of himself. He also values a strong relationship with the coaching staff and academics.

“First off, I want to have a great relationship with the coaching staff and players. I’d like a school that sees the type of player I am and works with me where I’m at, using my strengths and fine-tuning them so I can be the best version of myself. Academically, I want a school that will provide resources, but also stay on me and hold me accountable so I have to keep my grades up.”

Relationship with the Cards

Louisville has been tracking the three-star wing for some time now, and offered him back in early-March.

“I have a good relationship with Louisville. Coach Pat Kelsey and Ronnie Hamilton have reached out to me and my parents on several occasions,” he said.

Louisville has been pitching their program to Webb as one of the best around.

“They’re all a little different, but mostly it’s talking up their program as the best one around.”

Regarding Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals’ style of play, Webb loves the opportunities and the intensity the team plays with.

“I like their intensity and how everyone gets the opportunity to do something.”