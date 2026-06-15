3-star DL commit Kaleb Exume flips from Louisville

On Sunday, Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) defensive lineman Kaleb Exume announced he would be decommitting from Louisville’s 2027 recruiting class.

Then, just this morning, Exume announced a commitment to Boston College. He held offers from programs like Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, UCF, UNC, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and more.

The 6-foot-1, 315-pound Exume originally committed to Louisville on April 19. The Cards’ recruiting class remains strong, with 17 verbal pledges, and is ranked in the top 25 nationally and fifth in the ACC.

As a junior at Parrish Community, Exume proved to be a two-way player on the defensive side of the football, affecting the game as a run-stopper and a pass rusher. Exume totaled 78 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks. While averaging a half a sack a game over 12 appearances this fall, he also notched 26 quarterback hurries. He has since transferred to Cardinal Mooney.

Exume ultimately became the odd one out among four already-committed defensive linemen or edge-rush prospects. All of whom, Munir Lewis (Ohio), Cornelius Tims (Florida), Jesiah Fields (North Carolina), and Sebastian Blue (Kentucky) are ranked in the top-750 in the country.

Louisville’s 2027 football class has slowly filled up over the last half-year, and with Jeff Brohm and company hosting important official visits this month, there are only so many positions of need left to fill.