A new wave of offers and interests as Louisville's staff hits the road

Louisville football’s staff has been busy recruiting since the conclusion of spring practice and is hoping to cap off one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in school history.

As it stands, head coach Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals have 13 commitments for 2027 and, according to Rivals, have the 21st-ranked class in the country and the third-ranked class in the ACC. Blue-chippers like local cornerback Allen Evans and wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown make up some of the group’s top talent, and with key visit dates coming up, Louisville has made a recent wave of offers and been on the road.

New offers

Below are some new 2027 names the Cardinals have been in touch with and have recently offered scholarships to.

Brady Scott – S (6-0, 195 lb, Reading, MA) RANK: No. 562, No. 54 S, No. 3 MA

– S (6-0, 195 lb, Reading, MA)

Chuck Roberts – S (6-0, 180 lb, Mission Hills, CA) — Committed to North Carolina RANK: No. 533, No. 47 S, No. 47 FL

– S (6-0, 180 lb, Mission Hills, CA) — Committed to North Carolina

Dylan Haley – CB (6-1, 180 lb, Flowery Branch, GA) RANK: No. 458, No. 50 CB, No. 50 GA

– CB (6-1, 180 lb, Flowery Branch, GA)

Dylan Latell – OT (6-6, 295 lb, Girard, OH) RANK: No. 967, No. 75 OT, No. 36 OH

– OT (6-6, 295 lb, Girard, OH)

Kaylon Bailey – EDGE (6-2, 225 lb, Cleveland, OH) RANK: No. 1232, No. 110 EDGE, No. 43 OH

– EDGE (6-2, 225 lb, Cleveland, OH)

David Tarawallie – OT (6-6, 265 lb, Painesville, OH) RANK: No. 1270, No. 95 OT, No. 44

– OT (6-6, 265 lb, Painesville, OH)

Newly hired offensive line coach Dale Williams and Vince Marrow visited Latell at his high school earlier this week. The Girard tackle has also shown interest in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Pitt. Tarawallie is another offensive lineman the Cards have recently offered a scholarship to. The three-star is starting to pick up power four steam.

Bailey was someone Louisville offered a scholarship to just last week, and Marrow went up to see him in Ohio on Tuesday.

On the road + priorities

Dale Williams was also out to see Terrance Warren III, a three-star lineman from Georgia and the 547th-overall player in the class. He’s scheduled an official visit to Louisville on May 29, which will be his last.

Warren holds interest from schools like Kentucky, Auburn, Vanderbilt, NC State, Texas A&M, and Alabama. On the same trip to Georgia, Williams met with Kyson Mallard, a three-star IOL from Albany. The former UGA commit will also be visiting the Cardinals on May 29, which is expected to be a massive recruiting weekend for the program.

Fort Mill, South Carolina, defensive lineman Alex Johnson received a visit and offer from Louisville co-defensive coordinator Mark Ivey. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher is currently unranked, but that likely won’t be the case for much longer with his physical presence.

Adam Mueller was also down south and paid a visit to Atlanta linebacker CJ Ohuabunwa. He received an offer from the Cardinals back in March and is a top-60 linebacker in the country according to Rivals. Ohuabunwa has already taken trips to Auburn, Georgia, and Georgia Tech, and also plans to visit Virginia Tech.

Also part of that group visiting the 502 on the last weekend of May is Toombs County (Ga.) safety, Alex Scott. He’s started to pop off as of late with offers from USC, Alabama, and Tennessee, but the Cardinals will get his first official visit. Scott recorded 90 tackles and 15.0 tackles for loss this past season.

Lastly, four-star cornerback Miles Brown has remained a top priority for Louisville this cycle, with Steve Ellis making the trek down to Martin, Tennessee, to see him at the start of the week. Right now, Brown, ranked No. 232 in the Rivals300, has a top list of Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. He will visit all four again over the next couple of months.

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