ACC announces three more Louisville football game times

The ACC, alongside broadcast partner ESPN, released the first set of game times for the 2026 football season. Louisville now has four game times set for this coming fall’s schedule.

RELATED — The four most pivotal games on Louisville football’s schedule

As we know, Louisville will open the season over Labor Day weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. The Cards meet Ole Miss on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM EST on ABC, a standalone game on national television.

The Cardinals will open their home schedule at L&N Stadium just days later, as Jeff Brohm and company host Villanova on Friday night, Sept. 11. The game will begin at 7 PM EST and air on ACC Network. Louisville’s other Friday night game next season, an October 9 game versus Florida State, will kick off at 7 PM EST on ESPN from L&N Stadium.

Louisville begins ACC play at home on Saturday, September 19 against SMU. The Cards and Mustangs will meet for the third consecutive season at 3:30 PM EST and will air on one of ESPN or ESPN2.

The other eight games and their kickoff times on Louisville football’s schedule will be announced at a later date.

You can find Louisville’s full schedule here or on our main page (scroll).