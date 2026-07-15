ACC Football Kickoff opens with a moment of silence for longtime Louisville administrator Kenny Klein

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – ACC commissioner Jim Phillips opened his hour-long address to the media at the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday with a salute to the longtime Louisville Sports Information Director Kenny Klein, who passed away last month.

Phillips called Klein a “trusted friend” and observed a moment of silence for Klein and for former Clemson athletic director Dr. Terry Don Phillips, who passed away in May.

“Kenny Klein was a trusted friend and colleague whose service extended far beyond his time at Louisville,” Phillips said. “He was loved and respected throughout the industry. His unwavering commitment and genuine kindness earned the respect and admiration of everyone who knew him.

“We also honor Dr. Terry Don Phillips, whose visionary leadership as Clemson’s director of athletics helped shape one of the most successful eras in the university’s history. He left a lasting legacy across the ACC and beyond.

“Please join me in a moment of silence in memory of Kenny and Terry Don.”

Klein passed away on June 25 after he had suffered a medical emergency two weeks prior. He was 66.

Klein, whose storied career spanned more than 40 years, served as UofL’s Sports Information Director from 1983 until his retirement in 2022. He worked tirelessly behind the scenes and earned a reputation as one of the most well-known and respected communications leaders in collegiate athletics.

Following his retirement, Klein continued to work as a consultant with the Cardinals’ men’s basketball program during the 2022-23 season. After a year of retirement, Klein returned to action, rejoining former Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino as a special advisor for the St. John’s men’s basketball program from 2024-26.

Phillips always opens the ACC Football Kickoff with an address to the media assembled at the Hilton Uptown Charlotte. The Louisville football team will be in Charlotte tomorrow.