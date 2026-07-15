ACC Kickoff: Day one of media days in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s football time in the ACC.

The Louisville football team will make an appearance at the ACC Kickoff on Thursday at the Hilton in Uptown. But the media days kicked off on Wednesday with ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips giving his opening address and five teams meeting with the media.

The three-day event saw Florida State, Stanford, Miami, Virginia, and NC State meet with the assembled media on the opening day. U of L, Syracuse, Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Clemson are on day two. The rest of the league will be here on Friday.

Cardinal Sports is on hand for all of the latest and has this running notebook from the ACC Kickoff:

ACC still has potential to play International games

The Virginia vs. NC State game to open the 2026 season was supposed to be played in Rio de Janeiro, but plans were scrapped earlier this summer. The game will now be in Charlottesville, Va.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said the decision to move the game came when, in May, it became clear the city and the area that was supposed to host the game couldn’t pull it off.

Phillips said he was disappointed the event couldn’t be pulled off, but remains committed to expanding the league’s international footprint.

“We have tried to broaden our reach,” Phillips said. “The Brazil game was something that Virginia and NC State kind of came together on, and we started to talk about that opportunity. . . .

“I think it was an educated decision that you could leave it to chance, and maybe there’s an issue with the field. Maybe there’s an issue with some logistical pieces of putting on an event. Or we can bring it back home and have it be a true ACC conference game on somebody’s home field, and that’s what we determined was best. . . .

“The international piece is big. We’ve gone to Ireland. We want to go to a couple other places.”

Phillips noted North Carolina and TCU will play this year in Ireland, while Pittsburgh will play Wisconsin there in 2027. He said the league is also looking at playing a game in Saudi Arabia.

Florida State QB remembers Louisville well

Ashton Daniels is the transfer quarterback at Florida State this season. He came from Auburn last season and previously had been at Stanford.

It was at Stanford where Daniels had his best game against Louisville. He threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns in Stanford’s 38-35 upset win in Palo Alto, Calif., on Nov. 16 of 2024.

“That game was crazy,” Daniels said.

Daniels completed 22 of 33 passes, and his passing yards total was a season-high. He threw one interception in the game, which gave him “a lot of confidence.”

“That was a wild year, up and down for sure,” he said. “That game showed me what I could do, gave me a lot of confidence in my abilities.”

Quote of the day

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson is a former baseball and basketball standout. He was asked if he missed the two sports, now that he focuses just on football.

“Oh, for sure,” he said at ACC Kickoff. “I miss them both. I have been playing basketball some here recently. Don’t tell coach (Mike) Norvell; he might not like it, but I still play a little basketball here and there.”