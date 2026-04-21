Adrian Wooley's return to Louisville is a win on and off the floor

When things finally crumbled for Louisville basketball one late March weekend in Buffalo, anything was on the table.

The Cardinals hadn’t met the expectations second-year head coach Pat Kelsey set for his team entering the season, and in a year where he went all in, his team could only muster small wins. The program won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 and posted back-to-back 20+-win seasons for the first time since 2019-20, but with all the talent on the roster, the season still ended in a loss to Michigan State and with unanswered questions.

About a month later, Louisville has just five scholarship players set to be on next year’s roster, with only one of them recording a minute on last year’s team — sophomore guard Adrian Wooley.

Wooley’s return may end up being the biggest win of Louisville’s offseason, one that has already seen three top-40 transfers commit to the Cards. It goes without saying, but the 6-foot-4 guard would be one of the more highly-touted transfers had he entered the Transfer Portal, which many around the program expected him to do. Schools like Alabama, Arkansas, and Auburn all made pushes to sway him away. Not only are the Cardinals returning a starting-caliber player who steadily improved over the course of the season, but they are also keeping a cultural piece and someone whom Kelsey and staff want to keep developing.

This was always the idea with Wooley. He’d come in, take a year off the bench in a plug-and-play role, then be ready to take a lead part in the offense as an upperclassman. Louisville, rightfully so, never steered away from that philosophy and also maintained level expectations for Wooley, who was making the jump from C-USA to the ACC.

In 35 games this past season, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, player averaged 22.5 minutes per game, shot the ball efficiently at 45.0, 35.0, and 77.8 percent splits, and averaged 3.9 rebounds and 8.7 points per game. His on-ball usage and scoring production may have dipped from his freshman season at Kennesaw State, but he was equally, if not more productive, as a rebounder and defender in his first year with Louisville. Two signs that his game has made the jump up and will continue to rise to the level of competition as he grows.

With a year-plus in a high-major strength and conditioning program, Wooley should continue to see an improvement in his finishing around the rim and overall athleticism. Although the same matchups early in the 2025-26 season, where Wooley seemed overmatched like Tennessee and Arkansas, were the same ones he thrived in over the season’s last month. His game-winning shot and 15-point, six-assist game at a top-25 Miami (FL) team, along with his season-ending 17-point, 7-of-10 shooting game against Michigan State, both highlighted his season as top performances.

Wooley’s importance and that of his return to Louisville doesn’t only come in a cultural and experience sense, but also as a Swiss Army Knife on the floor. He’s a unique player and someone who filled a lot of shoes for the Cardinals as they dealt with injuries this past winter. Thriving as a cutter, offensive rebounder, and spot-up shooter in the offense, Wooley did everything Louisville asked him to do and has also shown his versatility and ability to run the Cards’ offense for stretches at a time.

Much of what Louisville initially liked about Wooley when he was at Kennesaw carried over to his time in the Derby City. He’s a guard that rebounds, plays defense like a bulldog, has a smooth and capable jumpshot, and, most importantly for a Kelsey guard, he’s fearless — Miami game, etc.

With a physical and attacking mindset, he was one of the few guards who seemed to get downhill more than to hunt jump shots. Four of the Cardinals’ five highest-rated lineups with Wooley all had him playing the three. That’s not the position he played as a freshman, again proving his flexibility and versatility to be a strength.

It seems weird to view Wooley as a glue guy because he’s far from that and will likely average double-figures for Louisville in a much larger role next year. But who else will hold Louisville together next year?

It’s rather obvious, but Wooley is expected to be a leader for what is shaping up to be a brand-new team.

So, Louisville has the chance to do something rare, and something that doesn’t happen a lot in modern college basketball: develop and grow a budding talent into a fan favorite.