Analyzing new Louisville QB Lincoln Kienholz

Louisville has found its quarterback of the future. Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz made it official, committing to Louisville out of the transfer portal on January 3rd. Kienholz committed to the Buckeyes as a four-star prospect and top-10 quarterback in the 2024 class. At T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota, he set the record for the most career passing yards and is regarded as one of the best players in the state's history. Inconsistent opportunities left Kienholz in the dark for three long seasons at Ohio State. A glance at the stat sheet would reveal his reputation as a career backup at the collegiate level, but there is untapped potential that Louisville is trying to tap into. Entering the portal on the first day of 2026, Kienholz knew he needed to see productive snaps to make it to the next level. “My goal is to go to the NFL, and in order to do that, you have to play,” Kienholz expressed before Ohio State's playoff loss to Miami.