Arkansas transfer, former high school All-American visiting Louisville

Louisville basketball and Pat Kelsey are just now heating up in the Transfer Portal.

Louisville will receive a visit from Arkansas guard Karter Knox, Cardinal Sports has confirmed. Knox will be on campus tomorrow. On3’s Joe Tipton was the first to report the news.

Transfer Portal: Live updates as Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

The 6-foot-6 small forward was a McDonald’s All-American and a top-20 recruit coming out of high school, and was recruited by the Cards under head coach Kenny Payne. Louisville was a finalist for the Tampa, Florida, native. As a true freshman with the Razorbacks under John Calipari, Knox was one of three players to appear in all 36 games and made 24 starts. He averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds last winter. In Arkansas’ run to the Sweet 16 last season, Knox was a key player. He scored 15 and made 9-of-11 free throws in a tournament win over St. John’s, and when his team was eliminated against Texas Tech, Knox netted four 3s and was second on the team with 20 points.

Knox’s sophomore campaign was marred by injuries, as he played only 22 games. However, he did see an improved shooting stroke and made 37.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc while averaging a similar 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. Overall, Knox shot 46.6 percent from the floor. The athletic wing missed the final 14 of the last 15 games due to injury. Specifically, missing the last 12 games of the season after he underwent a successful procedure to repair his left meniscus in February. Entering the year, Knox was Preseason All-SEC.

When Kelsey and Louisville traveled to Fayetteville for the ACC-SEC challenge in December, Knox played 21 minutes, scored five points, and grabbed five boards. And for the majority of the early parts of this season, Knox was up and down when it came to his offensive production. Still, always known as an excellent athlete, Knox is hard to keep off the floor.

Knox’s younger brother, Kevin, was a former first-round NBA Draft Pick and played under Calipari at Kentucky.

As it stands, Louisville has one of the best Transfer Portal classes in the country, with commitments from Kansas center Flory Bidunga and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad.

Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster