Atlanta ATH AJ Tillman commits to Louisville

Lithonia (Ga.) athlete AJ Tillman has committed to Louisville.

Tillman was on campus for a visit over the weekend. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder pledged to Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals as a running back. He currently ranks as the No. 738th ranked prospect in the nation according to Rivals’ Industry Rankings.

He chose Louisville over Georgia, Wake Forest, Miami, Ole Miss, and Colorado. Tillman is now the 15th commit in the Cards 2027 class.

As a junior at McDonough (Ga.), Tillman ran for 461 yards on 61 carries, averaging 7.6 yards a pop. He also managed to reach the end zone five times. Playing on both sides of the football as a defensive back as well, Tillman collected 22 tackles, six passes defended, and a fumble recovery this fall.

Tillman has transferred to Lithonia for the 2026 season.

This story will be updated.