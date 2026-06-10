Ballard big man Mason Grivna receives offer from Louisville

Mason Grivna, a highly ranked 2029 big man out of Ballard HS (Ky.), has received an offer from Louisville. This came during his unofficial visit to Louisville yesterday.

The local product is widely regarded as a 5-star center. Grivna already has offers from numerous schools, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Texas Tech, Villanova, and others. The Louisville native is arguably the best prospect in the state of Kentucky, regardless of class.

The 7-footer was a part of a Ballard HS (KY) that made it to the 7th Region championship last season, losing to eventual state-runner-ups St. Xavier HS (KY).

This summer, Grivna has already participated in a handful of camps and events. Most notably, he was a part of the adidas team that traveled to participate in the adidas Next Generations Euroleague tournament, while also attending adidas Eurocamp.

Both events/teams that participated in these events consist of the best American players on the adidas circuit. He currently plays for Wildcat Select, an adidas program with ties to the Midwest.

Through two sessions on the adidas circuit, Grivna and his team are 8-0. He’s also averaging 20.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game.

This upcoming weekend, his high school team, Ballard HS (KY), will participate in the annual KABC Summer Shootout. This event features a multitude of high school teams from Kentucky, along with those from Ohio and Indiana. They will have a total of five games from June 12th to June 14th, taking place at multiple high school venues across the city of Lexington.

Scouting Report

The 7-footer is ahead of schedule in terms of his levels of polish on the offensive end. He’s capable of scoring over either shoulder in the post, but is most comfortable over his left shoulder. The Ballard HS (KY) big also isn’t afraid to throw his weight around in the post and plays with physicality. His footwork is pretty polished, too, using drop steps to finish through defenders.

He’s also a capable floor-stretcher, as he can knock down threes from the top of the key or trail the play and hit shots off the catch. He continues to trend upward as a stretch-big, possessing a high release point and a respectable sense of consistency from deep.

Another strength of his game is his ability to make his presence felt on the glass. He’s fundamentally sound, sealing opponents on block-outs while pursuing rebounds with both hands. When playing AAU at the 15U level, he can really impose his will against smaller defenders, as he has elite size at the 5 spot.

Additionally, on the defensive end, he contests shots at the rim and is a consistent presence. He deters drivers, while also blocking shots at the basket. Grivna’s also a vocal presence despite being on the younger side, as he plays with passion and will direct teammates on defense coverage or just offer encouragement. However, he will need to improve his lateral agility to raise his ceiling as a defender in space on switches, as he’s best suited in drop coverage in pick-and-roll defense.

Overall, his best basketball is ahead of him, and he’s ahead of schedule. He has all the tools you look for out of a future high-major big, and looks to be steadily continuing his trend in the right direction.