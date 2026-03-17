Bats come alive in Louisville's opening ACC series victory

After losing the ACC opener, Louisville grabbed the next two, capturing the series against Notre Dame. Even with a rough performance on the mound, the Cardinals’ bats were able to carry the load.

Louisville started the season ranked No. 8 in the nation. After a slow start to the year, Dan McDonnell’s squad looks much more complete. Offensively, they have taken a major step forward and appear to be one of the most explosive teams in the country. With arms being in question all season, the addition of outfielder Zion Rose played a big part in the Cardinals’ success against Notre Dame.

Louisville stays hot at the plate

Louisville came into its ACC series opener on a five-game winning streak. Averaging 13.8 runs per game during that span, this offense was on fire. Louisville had a .345 batting average, .571 slugging percentage, and scored 166 runs before the weekend, all of which ranked in the top 15 in the nation.

Scoring 40 runs in three days, good for 13.3 per game, the Cardinals flashed elite power and timely hitting. Despite the Friday loss, Louisville scored 11 runs on 14 hits. With eight of those hits coming from the top of the order, consisting of Lucas Moore, Zion Rose, and Tague Davis, they showcased why they received so many preseason accolades.

Due to recent success, game two’s eight runs might appear like a down game. Combining for 15 hits, all nine position players in the lineup managed to reach base safely. This time, youngsters Griffin Crain and Kade Elam carried the workload. Having three RBIs and going a combined 5 for 8 at the plate, this duo keeps on impressing.

The rubber match brought fireworks to Jim Patterson Stadium. Louisville hung 21 runs on 21 hits against the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Once again, every player recorded a hit, and seven players had an RBI. After hitting ninth on Friday, Alex Alicea recorded four hits at the top of the order on Sunday. Crain continued his stellar weekend, going 4 for 4 and scoring 5 runs. Players like Davis, Elam, Ben Slanker, and Jimmy Nugent had multiple hits as this team rolled to a deserving victory.

Louisville’s offense used the weekend to give Cardinals fans a show. Launching five home runs and getting two-out rallies when it mattered most, coach McDonnell must be happy with this team’s consistent one through nine effort.

Zion Rose proves to be a big addition to the lineup

Preseason All-American Zion Rose had been dealing with an ankle injury all season. Sidelined for the first 15 games of the year, Rose returned for Louisville’s midweek doubleheader against Marshall.

Stringing together a 5-for-7 opening two games of his season, Rose needed no time to adjust. He hit the Cardinals’ only home run in Friday’s loss to Notre Dame, part of a four-hit night. Contributing to 7 of the team’s 11 runs, Rose made his impact felt from game one of the series.

Going a modest 1 for 3 on Saturday, Rose still managed to draw a couple of walks. Grabbing two hits on Sunday, Rose again made his presence known.

Scoring in all five games played, he is driving in runs and getting on base. Rose currently holds a .571 batting average, a significant increase from his .310 average last season. Rose led the Cardinals in RBIs last season, and even after missing a handful of games, he is already seventh on the team this year.

Louisville pitching continues to struggle

Rarely does a team not sweep when its offense puts up 40 runs and records 50 hits. Louisville managed to overcome this disappointing task despite a rough patch in pitching. The Cardinals came into the weekend with a 5.98 ERA, good for 156th in the nation. Giving up 33 runs in three games to Notre Dame, the pitching staff looked weak.

Game one was highlighted by a 10-run fourth inning for the Fighting Irish. Louisville was up 6-0 at one point, but starter Ethan Eberle allowed 5 runs on 7 hits in only three innings of work. His successors, Brandon Shannon, Casen Murphy, Jack Brown, and Tanner Thomas, all gave up runs while struggling to find the strike zone. The pitching staff walked 10 batters and had drastically high pitch counts from the jump.

Still not the prettiest performance, Louisville managed to scrape away a decent pitching effort in game two. Minus the six earned runs given up by Wyatt Danilowicz and Jake Schweitzer, sophomore Aaron England gave the squad a big-time performance. Pitching a shutout through the last three innings of the game, England had elite command.

Scoring 21 runs on Sunday will outweigh all storylines, but the Cardinals only won by nine. Allowing 12 runs on 12 hits, Louisville gave up 11 walks to Notre Dame. Jake Bean and Nicholas Ballard allowed nine runs through four innings. Consistently putting this team in a deficit, this pitching staff has work to do.

Louisville was rolling at the plate even before Rose arrived. His presence means even more firepower and support for this pitching staff. If this team wants to keep its winning streak alive, arms will need to lock in at North Carolina next weekend.

Alex Alicea Louisville Baseball via: @ LouisvilleBSB

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