Boston College transfer OL Eryx Daugherty commits to Louisville

Louisville picks up a transfer portal commitment from former Boston College starting offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty. In three years of college football, Daugherty has appeared in 13 games and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Daugherty was primarily a defensive lineman at Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, before arriving in Boston. He was a first-team all-state selection and ranked as a top-15 prospect in Michigan, good for a three-star rating. A member of the 2023 class, he chose the Eagles over offers from Maryland, Ball State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, and Navy.

Daugherty redshirted his first season in college. Following his opening season, the Eagles coaching staff decided to transition him into an offensive lineman. In 2024, he appeared in three games at his new position, including a start against Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Last season, Daugherty made a smooth adjustment to his new role as the team’s left guard. He started all 10 games he appeared in, while missing matchups against Connecticut and Louisville due to an injury. Daugherty finished the season with 656 snaps, a 64.8 run blocking grade, a 78.7 pass blocking grade, and allowed only one sack according to PFF. Boston College averaged 383.4 yards per game this year, good for 71st in the country and two spots below Louisville. Daugherty held his own on the interior offensive line, creating holes for star running back Turbo Richards.

Standing at 6 feet 3 and 305 pounds, Daugherty is ranked as the 46th best player in the transfer portal and one of the top players at his position. Visiting Louisville only a few days ago, it didn’t take long for the former Eagle to become a Cardinal.

Daugherty is another piece to the puzzle on a Louisville offensive line that recently saw Lance Robinson announce his return to the program. This unit will have a big responsibility in protecting recent Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz and star running back Isaac Brown. Head coach Jeff Brohm still has some work to do rounding out his team, but the offense is looking strong early on.