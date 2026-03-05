Bracketology: What they're saying about Louisville basketball in March

For the first time in over a decade, Louisville men’s basketball will be playing in the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.

In under two seasons since taking over the Cardinals program, Pat Kelsey has guided Louisville to back-to-back 20-win seasons but has yet to win an NCAA Tournament game in his head coaching career. This season will provide him with his best opportunity yet.

With Saturday’s regular season finale coming up at Miami (FL) and the Cards a week away from playing in the ACC Tournament, let’s check in with the bracket experts and see where Louisville stands.

The consensus

With limited opportunities remaining on the schedule (Miami (Q1) and a run through the ACC tourney), there’s only so much movement to be had on the seed line as the consensus right now has the Cardinals as a 6-seed.

This seems reasonable, as the ACC, a much-improved league from a season ago, looks to get seven or eight teams into the field of 68. On3’s James Fletcher has Louisville, Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Miami all comfortably in the field, while SMU and Clemson are on the right side of the bubble right now, but risk getting jumped by a bid-stealer. Fletcher currently has the Cardinals as a 6-seed in Greenville, South Carolina, playing the winner of a First Four game between 11-seeded Santa Clara and Auburn. A Round of 32 matchup would take place against either 3-seeded Nebraska or 14-seeded Navy.

With a win over Miami and making noise in the ACC Tournament, the Cardinals could propel themselves into contention for a top-5 seed, but it still seems unlikely at this point. Dropping to the corners of the bracket, to a 7-seed line or higher, would put Louisville in a tough first-round matchup against an even opponent and then require the Cards to beat a top-8 team in the country in a second-round matchup. That’s what happened in 2025, when Louisville (the ACC runner-up) had won 11 of 12 games entering the big dance but was slighted as an 8-seed and forced into a tough matchup with a 24-win Creighton team. Not to mention, the Cards got the earliest possible time-slot after playing an exhausting run to the ACC Championship Game.

Unlike last year, Louisville will have the final say in its seed line based on its performance over the final week and a half of the season.

Seed list

Note: Some of these were compiled before Louisville’s 77-62 win over Syracuse earlier this week. And gathered via Bracketmatrix.com.

