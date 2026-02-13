Cardinal Sports Insider: Isaac McKneely goes unnoticed, Louisville changes the pace

Monday night was special, and it was also what Pat Kelsey envisioned for the 2026 Louisville basketball team when he put all the pieces together almost a year ago. The Cardinals crushed NC State with their pace, effort, and aggression on offense. Having one of the most prolific shooting nights in school history, Louisville still played well enough to win had the Cards made eight instead of 18 3s. It was a total team effort, and one of the best all-around performances since Kelsey arrived in the 502. Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell, combining for 76 points against the Wolfpack, will get a majority of the praise and rightfully so. But as this group starts to play its best basketball, it’s the others — Isaac McKneely, Kobe Rodgers, Aly Khalifa, Adrian Wooley — who continue to provide steady production for the Cardinals.