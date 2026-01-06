Cardinal Sports Insider: Life without Mikel Brown, Duke preview
Editor’s Note: Introducing Cardinal Sports Insider. Moving forward, specifically throughout the basketball season, the Cardinal Sports Insider will be a weekly blog-style publication, written by the site publisher, William McDermott. Posted each Friday of the season, Insider will feature anything from opinion-based commentary, in-depth statistical analysis, film review, and a behind-the-scenes look into Louisville basketball on a weekly basis. Last week’s volume can be found here.