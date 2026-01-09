Cardinal Sports Insider: Pat Kelsey's game of lineup whack-a-mole

Editor’s Note: Introducing Cardinal Sports Insider. Moving forward, specifically throughout the basketball season, the Cardinal Sports Insider will be a weekly blog-style publication, written by the site publisher, William McDermott. Posted each Friday of the season, Insider will feature anything from opinion-based commentary, in-depth statistical analysis, film review, and a behind-the-scenes look into Louisville basketball on a weekly basis. Last week’s volume can be found here. (Yes, there were two this week) As of the second week of conference play and January, Louisville’s deciding factor is Mikel Brown’s health and absence. He’s missed the last five games, and without him, the Cards are 2-3, looking like a shell of themselves on the offensive end, but also continuing to struggle defending the basketball. Brown changes everything for Louisville, his speed, the dynamic with the ball in his hands, but it also has a trickle effect down the roster. Ryan Conwell has had to carry an intense load, both leading the Cardinals in shots taken and made this season, while also having to become a facilitator and ball-handler these last couple of weeks. Since Brown’s back injury sidelined him for the first time at Tennessee, Conwell has turned the ball over 13 times, while only dishing out 10 assists. Eight of those turnovers came in Louisville’s back-to-back losses at Stanford and against Duke. It’s not just Conwell who seems out of rhythm in Brown’s absence; Isaac McKneely has shot 5-of-20 in Louisville’s three losses over the last five games. Teams like Tennessee and Duke, where there’s physicality and positional size at the three spot, have given the Virginia transfer a good bit of trouble. McKneely’s is not a forward. He’s a guard. And this gets into what we’ll be touching on below — Louisville’s odd lineups and mismatched heaven for opponents.