Cardinal Sports Live: Adrian Wooley's value, Louisville beats GT, and the turnover bug

Following Louisville’s 87-70 win over Georgia Tech, Cardinal Sports Live is joined by David Hendren to discuss the Cardinals’ 20th win of the season, as well as the defensive and turnover issues Pat Kelsey’s team has been having.

Also in the discussion, Adrian Wooley has generated consistent production inrecent weeks and has been a player gone unnoticed since the return of Mikel Brown Jr.

Cardinal Sports Live is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.