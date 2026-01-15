Cardinal Sports Live: Louisville loses to Virginia, defensive problems mount with Jack Grossman

On this edition of Cardinal Sports Live, publisher William McDermott is joined by The Field of 68’s Jack Grossman as they discuss Louisville basketball’s slide to open ACC play, life without Mikel Brown Jr, and consistent defensive issues the Cards have been having.

Cardinal Sports Live is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

