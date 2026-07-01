Cardinal Sports New Publisher Special: 4 months for $1

Jody Demling, one of the most well-respected insiders in the Louisville Cardinals market, has officially made the move to the On3 | Rivals network! To celebrate the industry’s premiere Louisville insider making the move to On3, we’re offering fans access to the new home of the BEST Cardinals fan site and community with a CAN’T MISS special offer: 4 months of premium access for ONLY $1!!

That’s right, Louisville fans who join today will get four months of insider Cardinals scoop and access to the premier Cardinal Sports fan-site community all for ONLY $1!! The earlier you join, the more value you will get, so get on board and reserve your username today with our $1 for four months special offer!

Led by the leading voice in the Louisville space, fans will have unparalleled access to Demling’s breaking news, insider scoop, premium analysis and the best Cardinals message board community on the internet!

Cardinal Sports New Publisher Special: Four months of premium Louisville scoop for ONLY $1!!

The Louisville Cardinals have one of the most respected fanbases in college sports, and the leadership at On3 | Rivals is pleased to welcome the definitive source in the Louisville market in 30-year veteran reporter, Jody Demling.

Combining the No. 1 Louisville fan site publisher, Jody Demling, with the No. 1 network will deliver all Cardinal fans the ultimate product.

— The best staff and the best content. Demling and his trusted and proven Louisville insiders have set the industry standard for premium scoop and analysis.

— The largest and most informative Cardinals message board community.

— An exclusive app with all of the site’s resources, including articles, message boards, podcasts and alerts.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Allen Trieu, Chad Simmons, Joe Tipton, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Adam Gorney, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and many other influential national voices.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

So reserve your username now and join today with our four months for $1 special offer for ALL Louisville Cardinal fans!