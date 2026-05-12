Chinese small forward Boyuan Zhang commits to Louisville

Chinese small forward and the No. 57-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, Boyuan Zhang, has committed to Louisville.

He visited the Cardinals over the weekend.

Louisville offered Zhang a scholarship back in February. He chose the Cardinals over California, Oregon, and Illinois, among others.

This was the 6-foot-8, 205-pound high school senior’s first year in the United States, having been originally from Shanxi, China. This past year, he attended Veritas Academy (CA) and competed in the Nike EYBL Scholastic League, arguably the most prestigious high school league.

The lefty averaged 20.2 points, 5.71 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 14 games, while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 29.0 percent from beyond the arc. Zhang made just under two 3-pointers a game. Zhang is also a prolific player for the Chinese national team, averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds during seven games in the 2025 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup.

Scouting Report

Where the Chinese wing stands out is on the offensive end with his shotmaking ability. Zhang is a multi-level shotmaker, able to knock down shots from both mid-range and three. His range extends well beyond the three-point line, which opens up driving lanes for his teammates.

He also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and attack as a straight-line driver. He embraces contact and lowers his shoulder through defenders. He’s also nifty around the rim, playing off two feet to use headfakes and generate fouls. The wing has also flashed some playmaking ability, making solid reads on occasion. Overall, he’s at his best playing off the catch, specifically as a shooter or downhill slasher.

He will need to improve on the defensive end, as he has lapses off the ball. He sometimes struggles to identify both the ball and his man, as he’ll overcompensate on drives and lose track of his man in the process. He’s shown flashes of decent point-of-attack defense, but can still develop in this capacity too.