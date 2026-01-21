CJ Rosser plans Louisville visit, performs well at Flyin' to the Hoop
loading...
loading...
2028 center Trey Hillerich recently took an unofficial visit to Louisville. What are his thoughts on the visit and Pat Kelsey?...
Four-star wing Trevor Manhertz recaps his unofficial visit to Louisville. What are his thoughts on Pat Kelsey and his program?...
It was a massive recruiting weekend for Louisville basketball, as three 2027 visitors were on campus to see the Cardinals' blowout win over Memphis....
Louisville has received a commitment from 2027 guard Isaac Ellis. What does he bring to the floor and how does he fit their system?...
Ferlandes Wright played in town this past weekend and detailed his commitment to Louisville. What sold him on the Cardinals?...
Reese Alston, a highly-regarded guard out of Second Baptist HS (TX), has scheduled his first official visit to Louisville for this upcoming weekend....
It’s never too early to take a look at the top young talent in high school basketball. Jordan Mitchell is only a sophomore, but he is turning heads as...
Bruce Branch III, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2027 class, announced Saturday his plan to reclassify to this spring’s 2026 class. Attending...
Louisville has landed the commitment of Kentucky native Ferlandas Wright. What does he bring to the floor and how does he fit their system?...
Pat Kelsey secured his first commitment of the 2027 class. Fairdale, Kentucky native Ferlandes Wright made it official, letting the world know he will...
Former four-star guard out of the 2022 class, London Johnson, who previously made the jump to the NBA's G-League, has now signed with Louisville...
Rivals' top-15 recruit Gabe Nesmith finished up a busy weekend visiting some of his top schools. The 2027 recruit just wrapped up checking out...
St. Xavier (Ky.) guard Josh Lindsay is turning into a household name in the 2028 class. The Louisville, KY native recently visited the University of...
Louisville basketball has received a commitment from four star guard London Johnson, which is the first commitment of its 2026 class. The 6-foot-4...
Coach Pat Kelsey recently extended an offer to 2027 wing Ferlandes Wright. The Fairdale, Kentucky, native is currently ranked among the top 3 players...
One full season into the Pat Kelsey era, and expectations are high. Card Nation is getting antsy waiting for some big news on the recruiting front....
University of Louisville basketball offered Fairdale, Kentucky, native and La Lumiere product Ferlandes Wright a scholarship late Friday night. The...
The No. 1 player in Kentucky's 2027 class and Martin County's (Ky.) Braxton Keathley spent the weekend in Louisville and was able to spend time at the...
Martin County's (Ky.) Braxton Keathley will be at the University of Louisville this weekend, visiting with the Cards as the football team takes on UVA...
Pat Kelsey is making moves in the recruiting process for top young talent. It’s still early in the recruitment for five-star Kameron Mercer, but...
Overtime Elite's (Ga.) Gabe Nesmith has scheduled an unofficial visit to Louisville later this fall, according to Sam Kayser. The 2027 wing is the...
It’s been over a month since we last took a deep dive into Louisville basketball’s efforts in the 2026 high school recruiting class. The Cardinals...
Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey was in to see top-priority 2026 point guard Tay Kinney at midnight just as the recruiting period began on Wednesday....
Columbus HS (FL) four-star wing Jaxon Richardson has scheduled a Louisville visit, according to Sam Kayser. The 2026 prospect cut his list of...
Abdou Toure, a top 30 guard according to On3/Rivals rankings, put out his top seven list. How would he fit with Louisville?...