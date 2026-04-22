Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery to visit Louisville on Wednesday

Louisville has cast a wide net in the Transfer Portal, specifically looking at the guard position over the last few days.

Dayton junior guard De’Shayne Montgomery will visit the Cardinals beginning Wednesday, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw.

Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker

Montgomery has already visited Oregon and NC State, as others like Ole Miss and South Carolina continue to try to get in the mix.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists at Dayton last season, while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. In 36 games as a full-time starter with the Flyers, Montgomery played 30.6 minutes and also shot 33.5 percent from beyond the arc on 4.3 points per game. He was named to the All-Atlantic 10 third team, led the Flyers, and was second in the A-10 with 77 steals, averaging 2.1 per game. Montgomery even had a season-high seven steals against Loyola Chicago. The guard’s steal rate of 4.1 was in the top 30 nationally and second in the A10, according to KenPom. Over 450 of Montgomery’s 1,000+ career points came in his lone season at Dayton.

Starting his career at Mount Saint Mary’s, Montgomery averaged 13.2 points a game as a true freshman. From there, he transferred to Georgia, where he only played in 17 games, mostly off the bench under Mike White.

Louisville is in a bit of a bind when it comes to the guard position and the 2026-27 roster. Adrian Wooley and Jackson Shelstad make up a great starting duo, but the Cardinals still have to round out a bench. A two-way player with size and length who can also stretch the floor like Montgomery would be ideal. The rising senior had seven games in which he made three or more 3s with Dayton, and also shot an extremely efficient 60.5 percent on 2s.

With yesterday’s commitment from Alvaro Folgueiras out of the Transfer Portal, Louisville has six scholarship players set to be on next year’s roster.

De’Shayne Montgomery transfer tape

Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster