Defensive struggles, shotmaking woes sink Louisville in loss at Stanford

The Louisville Cardinals suffered their third loss of the season Friday night to Stanford, 80-76. This brings the Cardinals’ record to 11-3 on the season and 1-1 in ACC conference play.

Let’s dive into the reasons for Louisville’s loss last night: subpar defensive execution, rebounding, and lack of perimeter shotmaking.

Defensive execution/fouling

One of the biggest issues with this Cardinals’ team is their continued struggles with defensive fouling. Coming into this game, the Cardinals ranked 301st in fouls per game. This recurring theme was once again present in this contest.

On the night, the Cardinals finished with 23 fouls, eight coming in the first half and 15 coming in the second half. Yes, there were some fouls at the end of the game as they trailed, but they ended up being in the bonus in both halves. Stanford shot 31 free-throws total in the game.

Adrian Wooley picked up his third foul with 8:49 left in the first half, which greatly affected his minutes in this context. He finished with only 16 minutes played, which hinders the team when Mikel Brown Jr. is out, as well.

When asked about fouling, Pat Kelsey mentioned Adrian Wooley and exclaimed, “He only played 16 minutes, but we needed him to play a lot more than that.”

Furthermore, the Cardinals finished with four players with four fouls or more, including Ryan Conwell fouling out.

This is an issue that needs to be cleaned up going forward, as programs will continue to take advantage of undisciplined technique defensively. “We got to defend without fouling better,” Kelsey said following the loss.

Around the rim, the forwards and bigs must play with more verticality and stay down on pump fakes. On the perimeter, the guards could benefit from being less handsy and beating drivers to the spot. When defenders are late on drives and initiate body contact, officials are likely to call fouls in those instances.

Additionally, Louisville struggled to defend in the half-court. Ebuka Okorie was dynamic for Stanford, generating multiple paint touches. This led to a handful of floaters, free-throw attempts, and finishes at the rim/mid-range. He finished the game with 28 points on 9-for-18 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

When asked about Okorie, Kelsey said, “He’s a terrific young player. He’s got an unbelievable knack for drawing contact and getting fouls. He’s one of the best in the country at generating free-throws.”

The Cardinals struggled to contain dribble penetration and had multiple instances of miscommunication in screening coverages on and off the ball, which Stanford took advantage of for open threes and layups. Stanford ended up averaging 1.21 points per possession.

In Kelsey’s postgame presser, he said, “you have to be able to get stops and defend at a really high level to win on the road.”

Defensive Rebounding

Owning the defensive glass became an issue in the second half, as well. The Cardinals surrendered eight offensive rebounds, allowing Stanford to retrieve over half of their misses. This led to seven second-chance points in the half, which ended up being crucial in this closely contested battle.

In Kelsey’s opening statement following the loss, he added, “you can’t go on the road and get beat on the glass like that in the second half.”

Stanford ended up with 14 total offensive rebounds in the game, which translated to 15 second-chance points.

Perimeter shotmaking woes

Louisville failed to find success from deep throughout versus Stanford.

Ryan Conwell, the leading scorer of this team who’s has been incredibly dependable thus far, unfortunately, led the shooting woes. On the night, he finished 6-for-21 from the field and 2-of-14 from three. He ended up forcing the issue at times, but also just missed some really good looks, which happens sometimes.

Altogether, the Cardinals finished 6-for-27 from three-point land in this game. leading into this matchup, the three-point shot accounted for 41.6 percent of their offensive production on the season, according to TeamRankings.

Additionally, coming into tonight’s contest, Louisville ranked third in three-point attempts and three-pointers made per game.

The Cardinals did generate good looks from three and were efficient overall offensively, but missing multiple open threes hurts you overall when you depend on that shot type as much as they do.

