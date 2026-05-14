VIDEO: Discussing Louisville basketball's offseason with the Courier Journal's Brooks Holton

The Courier-Journal’s Brooks Holton joined Cardinal Sports publisher William McDermott for an in-depth discussion about the Louisville basketball offseason.

Entering season three under head coach Pat Kelsey, the Cardinals are changing pieces on the staff and are set to welcome over 10 additions to the roster. Holton touches on the departures of assistant coaches Thomas Carr and Brian Kloman, as well as each spring roster addition via the transfer portal. Also included is a conversation about the expected role of returning guard Adrian Wooley, how the revamped frontcourt mixes with one of the best defensive players in college basketball — Flory Bidunga — and Obinna Ekezie Jr. and Alvaro Folgueiras vying for minutes.

Film on each of Louisville’s transfer portal additions

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.