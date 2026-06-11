Everything we know about Louisville basketball's 2026-27 schedule

Slowly, but surely, Louisville men’s basketball’s 2026-27 schedule is coming together.

Pat Kelsey’s Cardinals have a gauntlet of a non-conference lined up for the second consecutive year, and with a few major tweaks, it still looks like Louisville will have one of the most difficult November and December of any team in the country. The ACC schedule also features many improved rosters, including trips to North Carolina and Syracuse.

Over the last week, Louisville has found some of its buy-game opponents and added them to the early part of the schedule, and we also heard about a change to one of the Cards’ neutral-site series.

Louisville, Pat Kelsey announce 2026 transfer and freshman classes

New non-conference games

Our good friend Brooks Holton at the Courier-Journal reported that Louisville has its first tw games of the season on schedule in the Yum! Center.

The Cardinals will open the season with the Chattanooga Mocs on November 2 and then host Morehead State on November 7. Louisville’s first game of the Pat Kelsey era came against Morehead, a 94-45 win for the U of L. Against Chattanooga, Louisville actually trails the all-time series 5-6 and last lost to them by 10 in 2023.

Unexpected change

Louisville’s neutral site meeting with Cincinnati will not happen. Cincinnati-area reporter Scott Springer

Last year’s game at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincy was the first of a two-year “home-and-home” series between the Cardinals and Bearcats. The return game set to take place at Freedom Hall will have to wait another year, and it’s likely due to the venue.

It is still set to be the first time the men’s basketball team will have played in the arena since the thrilling 2010 win over Syracuse.

Louisville takes on “rival” SMU and North Carolina for it’s home-and-away conference games next season and will not face Notre Dame.

A peek into the 2026-27 ACC Schedule 👀



More details: https://t.co/gUc3Eft6Bw



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Season Ticket Interest Form: https://t.co/itFBImSiZT #GoCards pic.twitter.com/kkmOUOlYEb — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) May 28, 2026

Five NCAA Tournament teams from this past March will visit the Yum! center throughout the conference schedule.

The schedule as we know it

Nov. 2 vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 7 vs. Morehead State

Nov. 24 vs. Texas Tech (Players Era Tournament)

Nov. 26 vs. Oregon or St. John’s (Players Era Tournament)

Nov. 27 vs. PET opp. TBD

Dec. 1 vs. Texas (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 12 at Kentucky

Also on the schedule, but without dates, are Louisville’s neutral-site series with Baylor and a return trip to Memphis.

Louisville’s ACC schedule, including dates, will be released at a later time, but you can find the opponents here.