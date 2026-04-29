Film on each of Louisville's transfer portal additions

Louisville basketball‘s 2026-27 roster is still very much under construction, but with six confirmed additions and the return of London Johnson and Adrian Wooley, we can begin to see the mold.

Below is the cut-up film for each of Louisville’s transfer additions, highlighting their strengths and top plays from past seasons.

Jackson Shelstad (Guard, JR – Oregon)

2025/26 stats: 12 G (hand injury), 15.6 PPG, 4.9 APG, 2.9 RPG, 39.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% Scouting report and fit

Bio: Shelstad is a three-level scoring threat who took on a larger role as a ball-handler in 12 games last winter. His assist numbers jumped significantly from his sophomore to junior year at Oregon, but he did see more inefficiency in his jumpshot, along with an increased shot volume. Still, Shelstad projects as a prototypical two-guard at Louisville, providing double-digit scoring on a nightly basis. He took over eight 3s a game this winter, something the Cardinals would happily take on.

Note – All of Shelstad’s tape is from the 2024-25 season.

Flory Bidunga (Center, SO – Kansas)

2025/26 stats: 35 G, 13.3 points, 9.0 rpg, 1.5 APG, 2.6 BPG, 64.0 FG% Scouting report and fit Bio: Not much needs to be said of Bidunga, the number one player available in the transfer portal. But, he’s the exact kind of player that the Cards have been missing in their first two seasons under Pat Kelsey. One of, if not the, best shot blockers in the nation, Bidunga was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the year and anchored one of college basketball’s best defenses.

Karter Knox (Small Forward, SO – Arkansas)

2025/25 stats: 22 G (Knee), 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks, 46.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% Scouting report and fit Bio: Coming off a torn left meniscus, Knox is a bit of an unknown but a relentless attacker in transition, who is most of all an OUTSTANDING connector. Cuts well off the ball, creates chances for himself on the glass, opportunistic in the half-court. Efficient 3-pointer at over 37% and confident. Defensively instinctual, springy.

Alvaro Folgueiras (Power Forward, JR – Iowa)

2025/26 stats: 37 G, 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks, 50.0% FG, 33.3% 3PT Scouting report and fit Bio: 6-foot-10, high IQ, downhill threat, who can stretch the floor with the best of them. Decisive as a driver and excellent passer, doesn’t get sped up by length and pressure. Love his ability to finish through contact and with aggression. Will be a true-unicorn for Louisville.

2025/26 stats: 36 G, 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 steals a game, 49 FG%, 33 3Pt% Scouting report and fit Bio: One of the best perimeter defenders in CBB last season, top-30 steal % (2.1 SPG). Athletic, long, instinctual. Thrives attacking in transition and off a jab or pump. Made over 60% of his 2s last season and was a 33% 3-pt shooter. Two-way stud, who will be a defensive ace for the Cardinals.

Gabe Dynes (C, JR – USC)

2025/26 stats: 30 G, 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 1.0 blocks, 78.8 FG%

Bio: At 7-foot-5, Dynes will play a critical backup role for Louisville as they round out a much more physically imposing team than Kelsey has ever had. Dynes is a solid mover for his size, and while he played only 11 minutes per game in the Big Ten last season, he still had solid games against favorable matchups.

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