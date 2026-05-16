Florida DB Jyden German picks up Louisville offer and sets visit

Fort Myers (Fla.) cornerback Jyden German has quickly trimmed his list of schools down to four.

German received a visit from the Cardinals’ defensive assistant, Derrick Jackson, earlier this week and also a scholarship offer from Louisville co-defensive coordinators Steve Ellis and Mark Ivey.

It’s Minnesota, UCF, North Carolina, and Louisville as the 2027 corner’s final four. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback will make an official visit with each school before making a decision. He’s set to come to Louisville on the weekend of June 5.

“Coach Ellis is a great coach with a lot of experience with sending guys to the NFL. Our relationship is good and is continuing to build,” German told Cardinal Sports. “We talked about using my speed and coverage skills and implementing that aspect of my game into the defense.”

German, the son of a former Miami Hurricane and NFL Draft pick, is unranked but has seen his stock rise throughout the spring recruiting period, getting on Ellis’ radar. Primarily being recruited as a defensive back at the college level, German totaled 36 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, four passes defended, and one interception in 12 games with Bishop Verot this past fall.

A versatile athlete as a slot back and a return man, there’s a lot of upside for the multi-sport athlete. German also doubles as a track star.

“I’m not into the business of proving anything to others but rather preparing myself mentally and physically for this upcoming season. As well as preparing myself to go play at the Power 4 level,” German added.

Louisville football’s 2027 recruiting class is currently the 21st-best in the nation and fourth in the ACC with 13 commits. Vince Marrow and Jeff Brohm have already secured verbal pledges from blue-chip and local DB’s Jordan Haskins and Allen Evans.

“I’m looking forward to just learning about the ins and outs of the program and knowing exactly what I’m getting if that’s where I decide to go,” said German.

The South Florida product will be accompanied by several other Louisville football recruiting targets over the first weekend of June, like Nick Vecrumba and Dre’Mail Carothers

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