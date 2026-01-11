Former Florida State wide receiver Lawayne McCoy commits to Louisville

Former four-star recruit in the class of 2024 and Florida State wide receiver Lawayne McCoy has committed to play for Louisville out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In two seasons with the Seminoles, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Miami, Florida, has caught 33 passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons of college football. McCoy will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of Miami Central High School, McCoy was a top-25 player in the state of Florida and the No. 203 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He was initially recruited as a two-way player, also playing defensive back in high school. As a freshman at FSU, the receiver played in four games, catching six passes for 52 yards. McCoy’s best game that season came against 10th-ranked Notre Dame when he caught two balls for 22 yards.

He followed up his freshman campaign in Tallahassee as the team’s third-leading pass-catcher caught 27 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. He also totaled five games with three or more catches, including a six-reception, 110-yard, one touchdown performance against Florida. McCoy got his first start in the Seminoles’ early-season upset loss to Virginia.

McCoy entered the transfer portal on January 6, quickly making a trip to the 502 to visit Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals. He was on campus Jan. 10.

With high-upside, McCoy is another massive addition to Louisville’s 2026 transfer portal class. He joins Drake transfer Jackson Voth, Vanderbilt speedster Tre Richardson, and Kentucky’s Hardley Gilmore as some of the pickups on the perimeter.

The Cardinals now have 25 transfer commitments this class. McCoy was the 60th-best wide receiver available and the No. 402-ranked portal prospect overall.

