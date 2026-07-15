Former Louisville basketball guard Mikel Brown Jr., has 19 in NBA Summer League game

A pair of former Louisville basketball stars took the court on Tuesday during what was a six-game slate in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League.

The Summer League is winding down, but it’s been a good run for the ex-Louisville basketball guys.

Most notable was the return of Mikel Brown Jr. The sixth overall pick in the recent NBA Draft made his Las Vegas Summer League debut this past Friday with a 20-point performance but was held out on Saturday.

Brown entered Tuesday’s contest having averaged 15.3 points in three games this summer with Brooklyn.

Helping the Nets to a dominating 115-83 victory over the Sacramento Kings, Brown continued to contribute heavily. Playing 19 minutes of action, Brown tallied 16 points as he shot 54% (6-of-11) from the field. He went 2-of-5 from behind the three-point line.

Brown also dished out five assists, recorded two steals, and a single block.

Seeing 11 minutes of action for the Chicago Bulls in their 99-87 victory over the Washington Wizards, former Louisville basketball center Malik Williams grabbed two rebounds and dished out one assist.

Thursday marks the final day of preliminary play at the NBA Summer League. It will also be the next chance for all six of the former Louisville basketball stars playing this summer to get back on the court.

Mikel Brown Jr., and the Nets will play the Houston Rockets while Williams and the Bulls will face the Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, Isaac McKneely and the Atlanta Hawks will play the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ex-Louisville guard Ryan Conwell and J’Vonne Hadley, who play with the Miami Heat, will face Chucky Hepburn and the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. Conwell is averaging close to 20 points a game for the Heat but missed a game earlier this week with a hip injury. His status is unknown for the game.