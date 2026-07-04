Former Louisville basketball guard Ryan Conwell has big NBA Summer League debut

Two former Louisville basketball stars were on center stage as the 2026 NBA Summer League tipped off Friday night in the California Classic opener at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The two former Louisville basketball stars were teammates once again in the night’s opening game, as Ryan Conwell and J’Vonne Hadley both started for the Miami Heat against the San Antonio Spurs. The Louisville duo helped the Heat go wire-to-wire in an 88-87 victory.

Conwell, who was selected 37th overall in the NBA Draft just over a week ago, helped lead the way for the Heat on Friday night in his debut.

In 29 minutes of action, Conwell scored 21 points while shooting 33.3 percent from the field.

Showcasing the same range he displayed for Louisville this past season, he went 3-for-7 (42.9%) from beyond the arc. He also sank all four of his free-throw attempts.

In addition to his scoring, Conwell dished out three assists, grabbed three defensive rebounds, and recorded one steal.

Hadley, who has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat, played 23 minutes Friday night and was a force on the glass. He grabbed six rebounds, with five coming on the defensive end. He also recorded three steals, two assists, and four points.

Conwell and Hadley are just two of six former Cardinals who will suit up in the NBA Summer League over the next month in California and then Las Vegas.

Mikel Brown Jr. will play with the Brooklyn Nets, who selected him sixth overall in the NBA Draft, while Isaac McKneely will play with the Atlanta Hawks and Chucky Hepburn will suit up for the Toronto Raptors.

Cardinal Sports will keep you posted on how the former Louisville basketball stars do in the Summer League. Conwell and Hadley play again tomorrow, along with Brown and the Nets.