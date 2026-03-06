Four-star 2027 safety Jordan Haskins commits to Louisville

Louisville’s 2027 class continues to improve. Four-star safety and legacy recruit Jordan Haskins is yet another highly ranked prospect to commit to the Cardinals.

Even from Lexington, Kentucky, Haskins was always meant to represent the 502. Haskins is ranked the 240th-best player in the nation and 4th in the commonwealth by Rivals. Coming off a recent visit to Missouri, he chose Louisville over Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Missouri, and Illinois.

Louisville football recruiting: A potential flip and 2027 spring visit list

Becoming the eighth commitment in Louisville’s 2027 class, his last name might ring a bell to Cardinal fans. His father, TJ Haskins, was a defensive back for the Cardinals in the early 2000s. He is now the head football coach for his son at Bryan Station High School. Finishing this season 6-6, Haskins totaled 50 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. He possesses elite speed, making him versatile on the offensive side of the ball. Delivering big hits on defense, his athleticism stands out on film.

The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound Haskins expressed his familiarity with the Louisville football program back in December.

“My dad’s legacy at Louisville is something I’ve grown up hearing about, and I’ve seen what that program meant to him. Being able to possibly continue that legacy would be special… Staying in-state would definitely be a cool feeling. Being close to home, having my extended family at games, and representing where I’m from would be exciting,” Haskins told Cardinal Sports.

Securing one of the top players in the state is nothing new to head coach Brohm and his staff. Haskins joins fellow Kentucky-raised commitments four-star defensive back Allen Evans and defensive lineman Sebastian Blue. Located outside of the city of Louisville, the coaching staff did a great job keeping Haskins away from many top programs.

Louisville is hot on the recruiting trail with names like Joshua Echols, Jaylen Mercer, Jabari Watkins, and Zai’Von Meads on commitment watch. The four-star duo of Haskins and Allen immediately creates one of the best secondary pairings in the 2027 class, and this team isn’t done adding talent.

Jordan Haskins, Louisville twitter

