Four-star quarterback Jack Sorgi decommits from Louisville

After almost a year-long pledge to Louisville, four-star quarterback Jack Sorgi has announced his decision to decommit from the Cardinals, leaving the program searching for their next signal-caller.

The Tri-West High School (Ind.) star was Louisville’s first commitment in the 2027 class, dating all the way back to last summer.

Since then, the Cardinals have accumulated seven more prospects, including four blue-chip recruits. Sorgi’s recruitment made some noise recently after his dad’s alma mater, Wisconsin, started making a push to secure the legacy recruit. Jim Sorgi also played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants.

In a recent interview with recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, Sorgi expressed his interest in the Badgers after visiting the campus.

“I watched some of the quarterbacks throw, and I had some meetings with the coaches, and the way they talked about the offense, and how my high school offense was very similar. Met with Coach (Jeff) Grimes, the offensive coordinator, and loved everything he said. I just feel like I would fit very well in that offense,” Sorgi said.

Ranked as the 169th overall player and the 15th best quarterback in the 2027 class, Sorgi is a big loss for Louisville’s class. He recently capped off a stellar junior season, finishing the year throwing for 2,911 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Louisville can still be an option, as Sorgi said he will be visiting to see both the Cardinals and Wisconsin at a later date.

“But yeah, definitely close. I’ll head to both of them for spring practices, maybe schedule an official visit for both,” Sorgi explained

Louisville still owns one of its best classes in program history. Headlined by four-star Allen Evans, D’Angelo White, Chuck Alexander, and Jordan Haskins, head coach Jeff Brohm has the Cardinals flying high, building the 14th-ranked class in the country.

You can find the Cardinals’ 2027 spring visit list here.

