Freshmen focus: Newcomers flash in spring period

Four months from now, Louisville football will take the field against Ole Miss and kick off the 2026 football season. And if this spring practice period was any indication, the Cardinals’ freshman class will be full of impact players.

Of the 16 early enrollees under head coach Jeff Brohm this spring, several flashed on the practice field and in the spring game.

Gavin Waddell, WR

Waddell had the 75-yard touchdown catch in the spring game from backup Davin Wydner, but he also showed off his speed on the practice field.

Waddell is a smooth route runner and consistently had good timing with Wydner and fellow freshman quarterback Briggs Cherry.

The 6-foot, 180-pound wideout was as productive as any pass catcher in the country, recording 200 career receptions for a school record 3,100 yards and 21 touchdowns at Rolesville High School (NC). From a repetition standpoint, it’s obvious that Waddell could be a day-one impact player, as his experience showed on the practice field. The extra spring in college should help him with his strength and weight, plus with Louisville’s thin wide receiver room, it’s easy to see a path for him to get snaps.

Julius Miles, TE

6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Miles moves like a freight train in the open field. He’s still getting used to the long strides and the contact at this level, but the speed is undeniable, and in the Cardinals’ spring game there was a clear emphasis on getting him the football on the perimeter.

He had at least five catches that day and displayed some extremely tough grabs throughout practice. A dual-sport athlete coming out of high school, Miles is one of the best pure athletes on this roster and by the end of his college career.

The Louisville tight end room is improved overall entering the 2026 season, with transfers Brody Foley and Justyn Reid joining the group and Jaleel Skinner returning.

Taj Powell, LB

Whether it’s at linebacker or on special teams, Powell will make plays for the Cardinals. He may be the most physically ready freshman on the defensive side of the ball and will have the opportunity to learn the game mentally as a backup this season. After all, Stanquan Clark and TJ Capers will likely make up Louisville’s and one of the ACC’s best linebacker groups.

First-year linebackers coach Adam Mueller has been cross-training Powell at the mike and weakside linebacker as he does with many of the young backers in the room.

Powell was another productive senior in high school, posting 76 tackles, 2.0 sacks and eight quarterback hurries along with 7.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions for Springfield HS (OH).

Briggs Cherry, QB

Cherry looked crisp in the spring game, and in terms of arm talent, he may have the most juice in the room.

However, the youth still flashes at times. He’s not as comfortable dealing with blitzes and pressures or handling things outside the pocket, which should come with time.

When he got a majority of the second half spring game reps, he developed chemistry with freshman slot and return man Rhys Dorsey and led a couple long drives down the field. Cherry’s got a rocket and displayed some good rips throughout his opportunities. Louisville shouldn’t need the Baylor (TN.) product’s services this fall, but he’s a top-300 talent and one whose development should be followed closely.

Four true freshmen will enroll at the U of L this summer, and three of them are in-state prospects: offensive linemen Bryten Close and Max Merz, as well as local wide receiver Marlon Harbin.