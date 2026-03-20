Game preview: Izzo, Michigan State up next for Louisville

After half a day to decompress following Louisville basketball’s first NCAA Tournament victory in nine years, the gears start to turn towards one of the best teams Pat Kelsey‘s group will play all season — Tom Izzo and 3-seeded Michigan State.

The Spartans easily handled North Dakota State on Thursday and marched through the regular season to a 25-6 record while compiling 15 wins in the Big Ten. They’re the classic Izzo team: physically demanding, excellent on the glass, balanced offensively, and they start two 6-foot-10 centers.

Louisville is expected to be without Mikel Brown Jr., and, coming off a season-high 22-turnover performance in the win over South Florida, the Cards have to take care of the basketball to pull off an upset.

Translating Michigan State to Cards terms

Having only played one Big Ten team all season, and it being an 18-win Indiana team that hardly counts, Louisville hasn’t seen the kind of size mixed with athleticism they’ll see tomorrow.

The best we can equate it to in terms of what Louisville saw this season is Tennessee, Virginia, and Duke. The Cardinals were outscored by 71 in those four games. Each of those teams, all still playing in the big dance.

On paper, it’s a really tough matchup for Kelsey’s team. With no rim protector, they’ve struggled against high-flyers on the baseline like Coen Carr all season long, and Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears is one of the best pick-and-roll ball-handlers in all of college basketball. Fears is the only player in the country to assist on over 50 percent of his team’s field goals. The sophomore averages over nine helpers a contest.

His ability to get into the paint is a little bit reminiscent of Duke’s Caleb Foster. These patient, proficient passing guards are trouble-makers playing off two feet in the lane. Louisville must have a containment plan for Fears. They can’t let him carve them up like Foster did in the first Duke meeting and other guards have all winter.

MSU’s veteran frontcourt pair of Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler creates issues on the defensive glass by funneling behind Fears’ drives. They have excellent rebounding instincts, and Cooper is a smart post-player who knows how to get fouled and play off of his guards. Kohler brings a bit of a different dynamic with his ability to stretch the floor. At 6-foot-10, he leads the Spartans with 55 3-pointers made on the season, which is pretty telling of one of Michigan State’s glaring weaknesses. Both have started all 33 games together this year and have spent all four years of their college career in East Lansing.

Kohler and Cooper will have the chance to affect the Cards’ bigs the same way Virginia’s Johann Grunloh and Ugonna Onyenso did back in January. The Cavaliers crushed Louisville on the glass — a +8 advantage — and outshot Louisville by 11 at the foul line. Kohler and Cooper won’t combine for the seven blocks UVA’s bigs did, but they’ll be able to have a major impact offensively against an undersized Louisville frontcourt.

It’s worth mentioning that Louisville’s frontcourt is coming off one of its best collective efforts of the season. German forward Sananda Fru was fantastic and recorded his first double-double since January 24 against Virginia Tech.

Kobe!

Kobe Rodgers had one of his most impactful games in a Louisville uniform against South Florida, and from a ball-handling perspective, his team needs him now more than ever.

Against the Bulls, also playing in his first NCAA Tournament game since suffering a devastating knee injury at the College of Charleston, Rodgers came off the bench for 20 minutes and only scored four points, but played his role, making several key plays late.

The senior point guard’s two steals were a team-high, and his five assists to just two turnovers made up the best assist-to-turnover ratio of anyone who saw the floor yesterday. His rebounding at the guard position was also crucial as he chipped in six rebounds, half of which were offensive. Kelsey even gave Rodgers the start out of halftime in place of a struggling Adrian Wooley.

His veteran presence and pest-like defense must pull through tomorrow against Michigan State. The Spartans themselves are a little turnover-prone, averaging over 11.5 turnovers a contest, and making a player like Fears uncomfortable will be key.

Outside of Carr, who uses the hardwood as a runway, Michigan State doesn’t gamble or look to force turnovers, so Louisville should be comfortable with Rodgers running the point at times as well.

Light it up

Michigan State is the kind of team that Louisville has had great success against from beyond the arc.

With two slower forwards who struggle to chase on the perimeter and close out, if the Cardinals are skipping the ball around the perimeter, making smart decisions with the ball, and getting drive-and-kick looks, they’ll be in it.

It was refreshing to see Louisville hit 13-of-25 3-pointers after only coming for 12 in the two ACC Tournament games, and that was mostly just Isaac McKneely, who torched the Bulls for seven 3s and his second 20-point game of the season.

Against Michigan State, the others will have to make their open looks while Ryan Conwell and McKneely stay efficient. In the Spartans’ Big Ten Tournament loss to UCLA last week, the Bruins turned it over just eight times and connected on 13-of-27 attempts from beyond the arc. That’s the avenue to victory.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY Sports

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