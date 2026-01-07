Georgia Southern OT Johnnie Brown commits to Louisville

Louisville picks up a transfer portal commitment from former Georgia Southern starting offensive lineman Johnnie Brown.

In four years of college football, Brown has appeared in 26 games and will be a redshirt senior next season.

Brown was a four-year starter at Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, before committing to the University of Miami. He was a two-time all-state honoree and didn’t allow a single sack his senior season.

In his lone year with the Hurricanes, Brown didn’t see any action and entered the transfer portal quickly. Landing at Georgia Southern, he once again saw no action during his second year in college football.

After a long two years watching from the sidelines, Brown finally saw playing time in 2024. Appearing in all 13 games, he helped the Eagles go 8-5 on the season. Brown played 93 snaps with 63 percent of those on special teams.

Last year was a complete change of pace for the lineman. Starting all 13 games, Brown saw action on 872 plays, including 828 on offense. He finished the year with a 69.4 percent grade on PFF. His stellar performance earned him All-Sun Belt Conference Third-Team honors.

Standing at 6 feet 3 and 315 pounds, Brown is ranked as the 553rd best player in the transfer portal and 38th at his position. He finished his Louisville visit only a few days ago, and didn’t need much time to announce his commitment to the Cardinals.

The Louisville coaching staff has had a successful day. Boosting their roster with eight commitments in less than 24 hours, Brown is another piece to the puzzle. The Cardinals’ transfer portal class features eleven players and is likely to add another dozen or so more in the coming weeks.

Headlined by former Ohio State quarterback Linocln Kienholz, head coach Jeff Brohm has done a good job of securing an offensive line capable of letting his new gunslinger succeed. Brown joins Boston College transfer Eryx Daugherty and Delaware transfer Anwar O’Neal as newcomers to help block up front.

