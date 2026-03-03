How can Louisville get back on track and beat Syracuse?

Louisville looks to end its struggles in its final home contest. Squaring up against Syracuse, the Cardinals look to improve on their strong 14-2 record at the Yum! Center this season.

Pat Kelsey’s Cards are coming off a 0-2 week in the Carolinas. Defeated by a combined eight points by UNC and Clemson, the Cardinals looked underwhelming. Now two games out from a top-four seed in the ACC tournament, Louisville is just looking to end the regular season on a high note.

Syracuse is only one game over .500 and 6-10 in conference play. Statistically, a favorable matchup for Louisville, these past few games have been anyone’s game. Kelsey said the team is “searching” for answers, and there is no better way to do it than at home.

NEW: Cards to be shorthanded vs Syracuse

Louisville trying to figure it out on offense

The 75 points Louisville scored in the last game are misleading. The offense only had 55 points with less than 5 minutes remaining. If it weren’t for a late burst from Adrian Wooley, this team would’ve been left with one of its worst shooting nights of the season.

Syracuse is allowing 73.9 points per game this season, good for 183rd in the nation. Looking even worse, they have given up an average of 90.2 points per game through their previous five contests.

Defeated by Wake Forest last game, Syracuse shot 52 percent from the field, including 13 three-pointers. Even with this stellar offensive performance, the Cuse still couldn’t scrape out a win. They lack the defensive intensity that has allowed conference opponents to score with ease all season. Ranking dead last in the ACC and 292nd nationally in rebound margin, Syracuse doesn’t showcase a bully ball mentality that Louisville has struggled against in the past.

The limited playing time for Mikel Brown allowed Wooley to lead the Cardinals with 17 points last game. Minus the four combined turnovers, Wooley and Ryan Conwell led the show, hitting 40% of their attempts from distance. Syracuse has allowed opponents to hit 34.2 percent of their three-pointers, good for 215th in the country. Giving up the same amount as North Carolina, Louisville managed to hit 14 threes against the Tar Heels.

Brown has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s contest against the Orange.

Isaac McKneely needs to find his rhythm

After a great first half of the season, Louisville sharpshooter Isaac McKneely has been nowhere to be found since. Averaging 10.4 points per game on 38.8 percent from three, McKneely has only scored in double-figures once since February 8th.

Struggling on both sides of the ball, he is averaging six points on 33 percent from behind the arc in his last six games. Attempting fewer field goals than usual, the offense is lacking the open chances it once produced.

Louisville is 7-6 when McKneely is held to single-digit points this season. A clear big piece to this offense, the Cardinals need him to find a rhythm early against Syracuse. Playing one of the worst three-point defenses in the country will mean more opportunities for him to thrive, and coach Kelsey should not shy away from trying to get one of his best shooters hot before postseason play begins.

Cards’ defense must hold its own

Before Clemson scored 80 points on the Cardinals in their last game, they were only averaging 65.5 points during their previous four games. Consistently giving up high-quality opportunities, the Tigers did what they wanted on offense.

Syracuse averages 75.9 points per game, good for 178th in the nation. Attempting 21.4 three-pointers per game, this team relies heavily on isolation basketball. Assisting on 13 made baskets per game, Syracuse doesn’t have an offense that will run circles around you due to set plays.

Syracuse starting point guard Naithan George is one of the best passers in the country. After spending two years at Georgia Tech, George has totaled nearly half of Syracuse’s assists this season. Since coming to Syracuse, his assist numbers have dropped, and his turnover rate has increased. Fellow guards JJ Starling and Nate Kingz both average over 11 points per game and hold down a solid backcourt.

Missing nine games this season due to injury, forward Donnie Freeman is leading the team with 17 points per game and is coming off a 28-point performance against Wake Forest. Putting up double-digit shot attempts in all but four games this year, Freeman is the offensive focal point that Louisville will need to contain. Standing at 6 feet 9, Cardinal defenders J’Vonne Hadley, Khani Rooths, and potentially big man Sananda Fru will have the task of guarding the skilled forward.

Even with Louisville’s extremely poor defensive outcomes as of late, there is little to be worried about on Tuesday night. The lack of ball movement will allow Coach Kelsey’s squad to settle into half-court and avoid losing shooters as they have in the past.

Sitting at 20-9, Louisville has two games left to improve its resume and sneak up in the conference tournament standings.

Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J’Vonne Hadley (1) drives the ball with Syracuse Orange forward Jyare Davis (13) defending in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

