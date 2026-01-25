How does the return of Mikel Brown Jr. raise Louisville's ceiling?

Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. used a hesitation dribble and a quick first step to get into the lane past Virginia Tech’s Neo Avdalas, where the Cards’ point guard absorbed contact from behind and finished with a right-side layup, plus the foul. “I’m back,” Brown told Sananda Fru, as the German came to help him up. The 6-foot-5 freshman dominated in his return to the floor as Louisville beat Virginia Tech 85-71, shooting 7-of-11 from the floor for 20 points while also dishing out a team-high six assists. That and-one wasn’t his most spectacular play of the day; it was one of many. And it was one of several plays that Brown made, which proved he was indeed “back,” and all of a sudden, the Louisville basketball season seems to be on the rails again. The Cardinals went 4-4 without Brown, and still only have one loss with him in the lineup this winter — at Arkansas. Yes, he’s that important.