How it happened: Defense pushes Cards past SMU, into quarterfinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was far from pretty, as 24th-ranked Louisville clanked 20 3-pointers but still held on to a 62-58 ACC Tournament win over SMU.

WATCH: Louisville’s Pat Kelsey speaks after ACC Tournament win over SMU

Ryan Conwell struggled, turning the basketball over five times and failing to record an assist. The senior leading scorer was 6-of-15 from the floor for 16 points and made two critical baskets late in the second half by isolating SMU’s big men Samet Yigitoglu and Jaden Toombs, and both hit a 3-pointer from the left arc and drove to the basket. He scored Louisville’s final five points.

Star freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. was recently listed as out for the entirety of the ACC Tournament. You can find a statement from head coach Pat Kelsey on Brown’s absence here.

Adrian Wooley started his third consecutive game in place of Brown and had his second straight with zero turnovers. The sophomore was also aggressive at the foul line, scoring seven of his 14 points from the stripe and grabbing six rebounds. Wooley also dished out a pair of helpers.

Vangelis Zourgis made his third straight start and had a sequence of six straight second-half points. His effort, hustle, and readiness are probably what have put him in the lineup over the last month, and today was no different. The Greek forward finished with a team-best +15 in a season-high 17 minutes.

J’Vonne Hadley only attempted eight field goals, but made four of them en route to a nine-point and four-rebound performance. As a team, the Cards shot it a poor 39.6 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from 3.

Louisville did end up outshooting SMU from the foul line, 20 attempts to 3, and the Cards made 14 of them for 70 percent. The Cards’ 62 points were the most in a win during the Kelsey era and the first win by the program when trailing with five minutes of play remaining under his leadership.

The U of L will now face Miami (FL) in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal at 2:30 PM EST. The Cardinals played the Hurricanes less than a week ago, beating them in South Florida, 92-89.

Pat Kelsey’s team is now 23-9 on the season after going 11-7 through ACC play in the regular season.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts late in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

