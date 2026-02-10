How it happened: No. 24 Louisville scorches NC State, Mikel Brown Jr. ties single-game scoring record

Louisville made six of its first seven 3-point attempts, got out to a 20-7 lead, and never looked back in Monday night’s showdown against an NC State team that had won six straight.

The 24th-ranked Cardinals eventually sent the Wolfpack on its way in a dominant 118-77 home victory.

Mikel Brown Jr. set the tone early with his dribble penetration and aggressive push into transition offense, but took the lid off the Yum! Center with a 45-point performance. That ties Wes Unseld’s record, which stood for 59 years, when he scored 45 against Georgetown College on Dec. 1, 1967.

Brown had been struggling with his jumpshot entering Monday night. The 6-foot-4 freshman was 2-of-his-last-13 from beyond the arc before scorching North Carolina State for 10 makes from distance, also tying the program’s single-game record. Not only did he shoot the ball well, but the point guard finished with a career-high nine rebounds and picked up two assists. Also shooting his way out of a slump, senior guard Ryan Conwell had a quiet 31 points. Conwell was 4-of-last-24 from distance and was coming off three of his worst offensive games of the season. He was efficient, making 10-of-16 shots and five of six 3s.

It was one of the most prolific shooting nights in school history, but the Cardinals also won the game in between the margins. Pat Kelsey’s team outrebounded NC State 42-28, and despite being outscored in the paint by six points, the Cards were even in the turnover column and assisted on 21 of 39 field goals. As a team, Louisville shot 60 percent from the floor, 60 percent from beyond the arc on 18 makes, and 22-of-27 shooting from the charity stripe.

The games within the game were all won by the Cards. The 50/50 balls seemed to end up in the hands of a Louisville player more often than not, and when a ball was jarred loose, there’s a good chance several white jerseys ended up on the hardwood.

North Carolina State point guard Quadir Copeland had totaled three consecutive games with at least 10 assists, but was held in check and finished with only three helpers and four turnovers. The Wolfpack eventually had three in double-figures: Copeland, Ven-Allen Lubin, and Tre Holloman. The Cards’ 118 points were the most since 1995.

Next on the schedule for the Cards is a trip to Texas, where Louisville will face both Baylor and SMU.

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) celebrates after hitting a three-point goal against NC State at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

