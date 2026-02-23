In-state Louisville target Jordan Haskins sets commitment date

Louisville football and head coach Jeff Brohm are looking to capitalize on a strong start to the 2027 recruiting class.

The Cardinals’ recruiting class currently ranks 11th in the nation with seven commits, four of whom are ranked in the top-350 overall, and now awaits a March 6 decision from four-star defensive back Jordan Haskins.

The Bryan Station (Ky.) product is the sixth-best recruit out of the Commonwealth according to Rivals’ Industry Rankings. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound son of former Cardinal JT Haskins Sr. is the No. 321-ranked overall prospect in the 2027 class. He will choose between Illinois, Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, and Virginia Tech.

On3’s Vice President of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, recently logged his prediction in Haskins’ recruitment.

“Coach Brohm and his staff have done a great job developing guys over the years! They’ve been winning a lot of games. I believe they’re heading into the right direction for making a push into the College football playoffs,” Haskins told Wiltfong.

Louisville co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Ellis has been the lead recruiter throughout Haskins’ selection process. Vince Marrow and staff were in to see Haskins on January 16.

Playing for the Defenders this fall, the Lexington, Kentucky, native was a stalwart in the secondary and also served as a gadget player on offense, quarterbacking at times. Playing in nine games, Haskins finished fourth on the team with 50 total tackles and tied for a team-best three interceptions and one forced fumble.

Louisville’s 2027 class

The Cardinals have already hit big in the secondary with their 2027 class. Trinity (Ky.) CB Allen Evans is one of the best 100 players in the country and might be one of the highest-rated recruits in Louisville football history when it’s all said and done. He, along with Cleveland-area athlete D’Angelo White, makes up the top-two current commitments as top-15 quarterback Jack Sorgi and South Fort Myers defensive lineman Cornelius Tims look to be fast risers.

To see Louisville’s 11th-ranked 2027 recruiting class, click here.

Trinity’s Nick Lococo (44) tackles Bryan Station’s Jordan Haskins (3) during their game on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at Bryan Station High School in Lexington, Ky. © Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

